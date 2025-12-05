Sheridan, Wyoming, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M365Con.net Announces Deep Dive Microsoft Convention — Featuring New Sponsor xSP





M365Con.net proudly announces the launch of its multi-week ONLINE Microsoft 365 Deep Dive Convention, bringing together experts in Power Platform, Power BI , Microsoft Fabric Azure, Entra, Dynamics, and M365 Apps for an immersive learning experience.

This year’s concept is simple:

Less conference. More convention.

Hands-on content, multi-session learning, and real-world deep dives for builders and architects.

Speaker Lineup

Sean Astrakhan — MVP, Untethered 365

Isabel Liu — MVP, Quisitive

Daniel Christian, Wells Fargo

Kent Weare, Microsoft

Fenke Cornelissen — MVP

Griffin Lickfeldt, MVP, Confluent

Ragnar Heil — MVP, HanseVision

Angeliki Patsiavou, MVP, Avanade

Dhruvin Shah — MVP, Prometix

Reshmee Auckloo — MVP, Avanade

Simon Owen — MVP, Capgemini

Lukas Pavelka — MVP, MyCondy

David Wyatt — MVP, TJX Europe

Knut Relbe-Moe — MVP, Dapt

Bülent Altinsoy — MVP, Avanade

Martin Rövekamp — MVP, q.beyond AG

Klaus Bierschenk — CGI

Marcel Broschk — PowerBros

Fortunato Di Donato — BridgingIT

Moritz Goeke — MVP, Protiviti

More being added soon.

Highlighted Sessions

(Current schedule — more sessions coming soon)

1. Extremely Accurate AI with Azure AI Search & Copilot Studio

Sean Astrakhan — Untethered 365

2. Transforming Enterprise Knowledge: SharePoint Integrated with Azure AI Search and Copilot Studio for Deep Reasoning Insights

Isabel Liu & Joey O'Neil — Quisitive

3. Copilot Agents with MCP Servers: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly

Ragnar Heil — HanseVision

4. AI Business Solutions: From Vision to Value

Simon Owen — Capgemini

5. Professionalizing Your Power Automate Solutions

David Wyatt — TJX Europe

New Premier Sponsor: xSP — AI for SharePoint WebParts

M365Con welcomes xSP, the AI assistant that builds SharePoint WebParts in seconds using TypeScript, React, and Fluent UI — accelerating modern SharePoint development like never before.

Sponsor Spotlights

PowerBros — Power Platform Consultants

MyCondy — Automation & Power Platform Integration

ScriptRunner — Agentic Automation for Microsoft Ecosystems

Untethered 365 — Power Platform Solutions Architect Training

Media Sponsor

M365 Show Podcast, hosted by Mirko Peters, has become one of the fastest-growing podcasts in the Microsoft ecosystem. Through interviews, commentary, and deep-dive analysis, Mirko Peters brings practitioner-level insights to thousands of Microsoft cloud professionals — making the podcast a natural media sponsor for M365Con.

Join the M365Con Convention

Two weeks of hands-on Microsoft cloud learning, expert sessions, and deep dives.

Register: https://m365con.net

Speakers & sessions updated daily



Organizers — Mirko Peters & Marcel Broschk



Marcel Broschk

With more than 32,000 followers on LinkedIn, Marcel Broschk is one of the most influential creators in the Power Platform space. He publishes daily articles and posts focused on Power Apps, Power Automate, governance, and enterprise adoption — helping thousands of practitioners stay ahead of the curve.

Mirko Peters

Host of the fast-growing M365 Show Podcast, Mirko Peters is recognized for his Microsoft 365 commentary, deep-dive interviews, and coverage across Power Platform, Copilot, Azure, and the modern Microsoft ecosystem. His content reaches a rapidly expanding audience of cloud professionals worldwide.

Together, Peters and Broschk combine media reach, expert insight, and community leadership to bring a new kind of Microsoft 365 convention to life: practical, hands-on, and built for real-world learning.









About M365 Show



M365.Show is a digital platform dedicated to exploring the full potential of Microsoft 365 and the modern workplace. We bring together experts, professionals, and enthusiasts from around the world to share insights, best practices, and hands-on experiences that help organizations thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Our show offers in-depth conversations with Microsoft MVPs, IT leaders, and experienced users who provide real-world perspectives on tools like Microsoft Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, Azure, and more. At M365.Show, we believe that knowledge should be accessible, engaging, and directly applicable. That’s why our content focuses on practical solutions, real use cases, and simplified explanations of even the most complex topics. Whether you're a newcomer just starting your Microsoft 365 journey or a seasoned IT professional looking to refine your strategy, M365.Show offers valuable content tailored to your needs. Each episode is designed to inform and inspire, with thought-provoking interviews, product deep dives, and discussions that go beyond technical details to include organizational change, user adoption, and long-term impact. We’re proud to showcase voices from the global Microsoft community while also highlighting local success stories and innovations. Our mission is to build a bridge between technology and people—helping businesses stay agile, collaborative, and future-ready in a cloud-first world. M365.Show is more than just a show; it’s a community hub for continuous learning and meaningful conversations about the tools shaping the future of work. Follow us to stay connected with the latest trends, discover expert advice, and be part of a growing network that shares your passion for Microsoft 365 and modern workplace innovation.

Press inquiries

M365 Show

https://m365.show

Mirko Peters

mirko.peters@m365.show

0049 151 18492188

Julius-Hölder-Straße 60

70597 Stuttgart

