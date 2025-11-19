Johns Hopkins Health Plans Announces New VP of Medicare Advantage

HANOVER, Md., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Nov. 3, Lori Rund joined Johns Hopkins Health Plans as Vice President of Medicare Advantage, filling the role vacated by a retirement.

“Lori brings a proven track record of leading Medicare teams with vision and integrity,” said J.P. Holland, President and CEO of Johns Hopkins Health Plans. “Her leadership and expertise will be instrumental as we continue advancing our mission to improve health outcomes and deliver exceptional service and value to the members we serve.”

In this leadership role, Rund leads Johns Hopkins Advantage MD, a Medicare Advantage plan entering its 11th year. The plan serves Medicare-eligible enrollees in parts of Maryland and Virginia.

A transformative health care leader with over 20 years of executive experience, Rund has a track record of driving growth, innovation and operational excellence across Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, ACA Marketplace, and commercial insurance. Her career spans senior roles at Carle Health System, Henry Ford Health System/Health Alliance Plan (HAP), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City and Deft Research, where she built high-performing teams, improved Star ratings, launched new product lines and redefined customer experience through data-driven strategy and cross-functional collaboration. Rund holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing and Management from Loyola University New Orleans.

While a shifting Medicare landscape has prompted many regional competitors to terminate plans and discontinue benefits, this key appointment is reflective of Johns Hopkins Health Plan’s commitment to serving Medicare beneficiaries and providing diverse product offerings.

About Johns Hopkins Health Plans

As a part of Johns Hopkins Medicine, Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers a range of physician-sponsored health plans managing more than $3 billion in annual premiums and serving more than 400,000 members. Johns Hopkins Health Plans’ robust network of providers includes Johns Hopkins Medicine physicians and providers, regional clinics and many other top-tier providers. Johns Hopkins Health Plans administers the US Family Health Plan for active-duty family members, military retirees and their families, Employer Health Programs, Priority Partners (Maryland’s largest Medicaid plan with co-owner Maryland Community Health System) and Advantage MD Medicare Advantage plans. It advocates for its members and fosters collaboration with providers to help achieve optimal health. Through its Johns Hopkins HealthCare Solutions business, Johns Hopkins Health Plans also offers the world’s leading population health analytics software, the Johns Hopkins ACG® System, used by commercial and government health entities and employers worldwide. Learn more at hopkinshealthplans.org.

