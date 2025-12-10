Priority Partners Opening Two More Free Mini-Pantries in Maryland

HANOVER, Md., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Partners’ Cupboards Project is celebrating the season of giving with the launch of two new free self-serve mini-pantries in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

On Sunday, Dec. 14, the first of the two cupboards will be unveiled at noon at Living Word Seventh Day Adventist Church at 508 Aquahart Rd. in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Then at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 16, Priority Partners will unveil the second cupboard at CCI Health Services at 7615 Ora Glen Dr., Greenbelt, Maryland.

“We are so thankful for the opportunity to be a host site for this innovative way to increase access to food in our community,” said Jeff Kern, Senior Pastor of the Living Word Church. “We thank Priority Partners for their collaboration in installing this pantry, and look forward to the support it will provide to neighbors.”

Priority Partners, the Maryland managed care organization from Johns Hopkins Health Plans, is inviting the community to join these Cupboards Project grand opening events during a time when many Maryland families are experiencing deepening food insecurity. Guests can expect refreshments, music, local community leaders and a guest appearance by Cubby Bear, Priority Partners’ beloved mascot.

"We're excited to host this cupboard at CCI Health Services and grateful to Priority Partners for bringing this resource to Greenbelt," said Sonya Bruton, CCI Health Services CEO. "Without good health people can’t live full lives and without food they can’t be healthy. This partnership allows us to complement our WIC and HarvestRx Programs, bolstering our efforts to address food insecurity in a broadly accessible way that makes a difference.”

Priority Partners’ Cupboards Project was started in 2021 to address food insecurity in the communities it serves. Adding the Glen Burnie and Greenbelt locations brings the total number of free-standing mini-pantries in Maryland to nine, including three “Club on the Go” mobile pantries in operation through local Boys & Girls Club chapters.

Working under the motto “Take What You Need, Leave What You Can,” the custom-built mini-pantries provide free healthy food and nutrition resources to remote or underserved neighborhoods. The Cupboards Project is further supported by generous donations, which are always welcome.

Learn more about the Priority Partners Cupboards Project at prioritypartnerscupboards.org.

About Priority Partners

Priority Partners is one of nine managed care organizations authorized by the state of Maryland to provide health care services for approximately 300,000 Medicaid, Maryland Children’s Health Program (MCHP) and Medical Assistance for Families recipients. Priority Partners is owned by Johns Hopkins Health Plans and the Maryland Community Health System. The mission is to provide high-value health care services that optimize individual wellness, improve community health and maintain the strength and viability of the plan. The vision is to be a national leader in Medicaid managed care, the plan of choice in Maryland, and a collaborative, innovative force for change.

Learn more at ppmco.org.

