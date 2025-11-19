CuFe Ltd to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF), based in Perth, focused on Copper, Gold and Bismuth, today announced that Mark Hancock, Executive Director, will present live at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 19th, 2025
DATE: November 19th
TIME: 2:30 PM ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: November21 and 24. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here
This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company
questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the
conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.
It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
Recent Company Highlights
- Significantly increased resource containing Copper Gold and Bismuth from 7MT to 24MT at Tennant Creek
- Project has been mined historically and is primed for restart given the attractive commodity prices
- First Stage open pit cutback scoping study delivers attractive NPV and IRR at conservative price assumptions
- Portfolio of exploration assets located in prospective geology for copper / gold / critical minerals including bismuth and iron ore
About CuFe Limited
ASX-listed (CUF), Australia focused developer and explorer lead by an experienced board and management team with diversified portfolio ranging from mature projects to greenfield exploration across a variety of commodities including copper, gold bismuth and iron ore.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
CONTACTS:
CuFe Ltd
Mark Hancock
Executive Director
61 8 6181 9793
Email admin@cufe.com.au
Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com