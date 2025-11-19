CuFe Ltd to Present at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference November 19th

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CuFe Limited (ASX:CUF), based in Perth, focused on Copper, Gold and Bismuth, today announced that Mark Hancock, Executive Director, will present live at the Australian Rare Earths & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on November 19th, 2025

DATE: November 19th

TIME: 2:30 PM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: November21 and 24. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Significantly increased resource containing Copper Gold and Bismuth from 7MT to 24MT at Tennant Creek

Project has been mined historically and is primed for restart given the attractive commodity prices

First Stage open pit cutback scoping study delivers attractive NPV and IRR at conservative price assumptions

Portfolio of exploration assets located in prospective geology for copper / gold / critical minerals including bismuth and iron ore





About CuFe Limited

ASX-listed (CUF), Australia focused developer and explorer lead by an experienced board and management team with diversified portfolio ranging from mature projects to greenfield exploration across a variety of commodities including copper, gold bismuth and iron ore.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

