Cozy Up to Peace of Mind: 4 Tips to Avoid Common Pet Hazards This Thanksgiving

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) Thanksgiving is a time for cozy gatherings with loved ones to share gratitude, crisp adventures, festive decor and, oftentimes, delicious food. However, many traditions associated with giving thanks, including the feast, can pose risks to your furry family members.





Even with the best-laid plans, accidents can happen. From tempting table scraps to the crackling fire and festive decor, it’s important to take steps to prevent seasonal hazards from ruining the celebration for your pets. However, should those unforeseen moments occur, participating VCA Animal Hospitals Emergency Care locations offer access to world-class emergency medicine, 50% off an ER exam for all pet owners and free ER exams for CareClub members.

For added peace of mind, taking these extra precautions during the festivities can help keep your furry friends safe and healthy:

Skip the Table Scraps

While pleading eyes can be hard to resist when you’re gathered around the table, remember – and remind little ones – many Thanksgiving foods can make pets sick. Avoid feeding pets turkey skin, which can trigger pancreatitis, or bones, which could splinter and lead to choking or internal injuries, and pack away any leftovers quickly to keep curious pets at bay. Similarly, beware of ingredients like onions, garlic and chives, which are common in stuffing and casseroles, and are toxic to both dogs and cats.

If you want to include your four-legged family members in the celebration, plain turkey breast, unseasoned green beans or pumpkin puree are safe for most pets to consume. However, many other seasonal desserts contain chocolate, raisins, grapes or the sugar substitute xylitol, which can also be harmful. Be sure to keep beverages out of reach as well, as pets can quickly absorb alcohol, which may lead to alcohol poisoning.

Mind the Decorations

Seasonal decor can make your home feel welcoming, but pets are curious by nature and often attracted to new items in their living spaces. Help keep your furry friends safe by sitting or hanging decorations out of paws’ reach and unplugging extra cords and string lights when not in use as they pose a chewing – and shock – risk to pets.

Beware of Open Flames

Heat sources, such as fireplaces and wood stoves, can be enticing with their warm embers and golden hue, but they also pose serious fire and burn risks should wagging tails or chilly noses get too close. Keep pets a safe distance from open flames by placing a guard around the flame and, similarly, keep lit candles out of pets’ reach.

Prepare for Cool-Weather Walks

If you live in an area with snow and ice, be cautious of weather conditions when sending pets outside to play or use the bathroom, and consider a pet sweater or jacket and booties to protect them from the cold. When going out for walks, particularly during the early morning and late evening hours, use a non-retractable leash to keep furry family members close, wear high-visibility gear and avoid paths, roads and trails with limited lighting.

Visit vca h oliday.com to find a location near you in case of emergency and more tips to keep your pets happy and healthy this Thanksgiving.

Emergency Situations That Require Immediate Attention

During the holidays – or any other time or year – accidents can happen. Should your pet be involved in any of these situations, they likely require emergency veterinary attention:

Severe accident or trauma

Vomiting or diarrhea that goes on for an extended time

Severe fever or malaise

Birthing problems

Broken bones

Getting hit by a car

Seizures

Shock

Uncontrolled bleeding

Attack by another animal

Known or suspected toxin ingestion

Difficulty breathing or severe coughing

Photo courtesy of Shutterstock

