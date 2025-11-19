Mehta & McConnell Provides Comprehensive Workers’ Comp Legal Representation for Injured Workers Across North Carolina

Charlotte, NC , Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In workplaces where accidents can upend lives in an instant, Mehta & McConnell, PLLC stands as a steady force for injured workers across North Carolina. The firm’s legal team guides employees through the complexities of workers’ compensation, helping them secure the medical care, income support, and justice needed to rebuild stability at home and on the job.

As recognized leaders among North Carolina workers’ compensation lawyers, honored by Expertise.com, rated by Super Lawyers, and named among the Nation’s Premier Top Ten Attorneys for 2022 by NCAJ, Mehta & McConnell, PLLC defends the rights of injured employees and ensures accountability across workplaces statewide.



That experience is reflected in results such as cases involving Charlotte lost wages lawyer services, where financial strain often compounds the physical toll of injury. The firm has achieved substantial recoveries, including a $225,000 settlement for a telecommunications technician injured during work-related travel. The firm also advocates for fair treatment of vulnerable workers.

Equally significant is workers’ compensation for undocumented workers, a growing area in which this leading name in workers’ compensation law provides essential representation. Many undocumented employees avoid seeking help out of fear, leaving them exposed to exploitation and the denial of rightful benefits. The Charlotte-based firm challenges those barriers directly, ensuring that every injured worker in North Carolina, regardless of immigration status, is treated with fairness under the law. Its advocacy across Charlotte, Concord, and Gastonia reflects a simple truth: justice belongs to all.

In the construction industry, risk is a daily reality, and Mehta & McConnell, PLLC stands among Charlotte construction accident lawyers protecting those who build the state’s future. From Charlotte to Matthews, the legal team represents workers injured by unsafe job sites, equipment failures, and employer negligence. Each case is handled with precision to secure justice for injured workers and strengthen workplace safety statewide.

The same dangers extend from construction sites to warehouse and factory accidents in Charlotte, NC, where complex accidents demand equal focus and expertise. Heavy machinery, repetitive motion injuries, and unsafe environments often cause lasting harm to employees, showing the importance of strong legal advocacy. This commitment has led to measurable results. As a recognized authority in workplace injury litigation, the firm secured a $165,000 settlement for a food service facility manager who sustained a back injury during work-related travel, demonstrating persistence and precision in building strong cases against insurers and corporate defense teams.

Every workplace injury tells a story of resilience, and Mehta & McConnell, PLLC turns those stories into outcomes of justice through diligent advocacy and close attention to recovery. Each case reinforces the belief that workers deserve protection, respect, and a fair chance to rebuild their lives. By standing firm for injured employees across North Carolina, this reputable legal practice continues to strengthen both the pursuit of justice and the integrity of the state’s workforce.

To learn how Mehta & McConnell, PLLC helps North Carolina workers secure rightful compensation and regain stability after injury, visit https://mehtamcconnell.com/.

About Mehta & McConnell, PLLC

Between injury and recovery stands a choice: to endure or to act. Mehta & McConnell, PLLC gives that choice power. Representing North Carolina’s workers with precision and empathy, the firm transforms individual struggles into legal victories that ripple across industries. Its purpose is simple yet profound: to make work safer, fairer, and worth fighting for.

