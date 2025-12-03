Mehta & McConnell Expands Services for Injured Workers Across Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC , Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mehta & McConnell, PLLC continues to support employees across North Carolina by offering experienced legal guidance for workplace injuries. The firm’s attorneys assist clients who rely on a workers’ comp attorney to navigate medical treatment, lost wages, insurance challenges, and the complexities of filing a workers’ compensation claim. Workers in warehouses, factories, construction sites, logistics centers, and transportation roles seek the firm’s guidance to secure essential benefits during recovery.

A core part of its services includes helping employees injured in industrial and distribution environments. The firm’s focus on warehouse and factory accidents in Charlotte, NC supports workers harmed by forklift incidents, falling merchandise, heavy machinery accidents, repetitive strain injuries, and slip and falls. These environments often involve strict corporate reporting procedures, and many workers face delays in treatment or confusion about their rights. Mehta & McConnell, PLLC ensures access to personalized legal advice to help workers move forward.



The firm also represents clients whose injuries prevent them from returning to work, guiding them through wage-replacement benefits. As a trusted lost wages in Charlotte, NC resource, the firm helps clients understand their eligibility, disability ratings, and how weekly compensation is calculated. Its service as a Charlotte lost wages lawyer gives injured workers clarity and confidence while they recover.

Construction workers experience some of the most serious job-site injuries, often involving falls, malfunctioning equipment, electrical hazards, and subcontractor negligence. Mehta & McConnell represent these workers as construction accident attorneys, providing detailed evaluations of site conditions and safety procedures.

The firm’s experience as Charlotte construction accident lawyers helps injured workers pursue benefits and identify potential third-party claims when other companies or contractors contributed to the accident.

Mehta & McConnell, PLLC is recognized among the leading North Carolina workers’ compensation lawyers and offers clients direct access to the attorneys handling their cases. It reflects its detailed legal resources for injured employees seeking accurate information about workplace rights, claim procedures, and timelines. With services extending across Charlotte, Gastonia, Monroe, and nearby communities, the firm provides reliable support to workers facing serious injuries and uncertain recovery timelines.

The firm offers free consultations for workplace injury claims and provides help filing workers’ compensation forms, appealing denied claims, securing approved medical treatment, and navigating employer requests to return to work. Its attorneys frequently assist warehouse personnel, machine operators, delivery drivers, healthcare workers, and construction professionals.

For more information about Mehta & McConnell, PLLC’s legal services for workers in Gastonia, Monroe, and throughout Charlotte, North Carolina, visit the website at https://mehtamcconnell.com/

Mehta & McConnell, PLLC is a North Carolina law firm serving injured workers through workers’ compensation, construction accident cases, and workplace injury claims. The firm offers personalized attorney access and thorough case representation.

