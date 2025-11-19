Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences Announces 2025 Innovation Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma today announce the winners of the Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards. The program showcases outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the life sciences industry.

“Technology is reshaping every corner of our industry — from AI to powerful new ways of harnessing data. This year’s winners represent the bold vision and innovation leading that charge. We’re thrilled to celebrate these pioneers and the momentum they’re creating. Congratulations to the 2025 winners,” says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Biotech and Fierce Pharma.

2025 Fierce Life Sciences Innovation Awards winners:

AI Innovation: Immunai - Immunai Platform (AMICA™, CT-OS™, PE-OS™)

Biotech Innovation: Orca Bio - Orca-T® allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy

Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: Domino Data Lab - Domino for Life Sciences

Digital Health Solutions: DrFirst - Timely by DrFirst

Drug Delivery Technology: Entrada Therapeutics - Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) Platform

Medical Device Innovation: ATED Therapeutics Ltd. - Parkinson Disease Rapid Blood Diagnostic Test

Operations Solutions: Danaher Corporation - Personalized CRISPR Therapy Platform

Technology Innovation: SandboxAQ - AQBioSim

An expert panel of judges reviewed the hundreds of awards submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative technologies and services that have the greatest potential to create efficiencies, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry.

Winners are featured in the Life Sciences Innovation Report. Click here to read the report.

Winners will also be honored during the Fierce 50 Awards Gala. Learn more about the Gala and register to attend here.

