Questex’s Fierce Healthcare Announces 2025 Innovation Awards Winners

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Fierce Healthcare today announces the winners of the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards. The program showcases outstanding innovation that is driving improvements and transforming the industry.

“From personalized medicine to AI, technology is revolutionizing our industry and improving patient outcomes,” says Rebecca Willumson, SVP and Publisher of Fierce Healthcare. “This year’s winners represent that spirit of innovation, and we’re excited to celebrate them.”

Fierce Healthcare Innovation Awards winners:

Artificial Intelligence Solutions: Dyania Health - Synapsis AI

Dyania Health - Synapsis AI Clinical Information Management: OMNY Health - Unstructured Clinical Notes

OMNY Health - Unstructured Clinical Notes Data Analytics/Business Intelligence: Verato - Verato hMDM®

Verato - Verato hMDM® Digital Health Solutions: Swift Medical - Swift Skin & Wound

Swift Medical - Swift Skin & Wound Financial Solutions: Candid Health - Candid Health

Candid Health - Candid Health Operational Solutions: Amae Health - Amae Health OS

Amae Health - Amae Health OS Patient Engagement Solutions: Hyro - Responsible AI Agents for Healthcare

Hyro - Responsible AI Agents for Healthcare Population Health Management: QURE Healthcare - QURE Patient Simulations





The expert panel of judges reviewed the hundreds of awards submissions and determined which companies demonstrated innovative technologies and services that have the greatest potential to save money, engage patients, or revolutionize the industry.

Winners are featured in the Fierce Healthcare Innovation Report. Click here to read the report.

