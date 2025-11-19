Aeroflow Health Named to The Healthcare Technology Report's Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health , a healthcare company pioneering technology for medical products and services, has been named #12 on The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025 for its innovation, patient impact, and market influence.

The distinction spotlights Aeroflow Health's secure technology, which enables patients to access essential medical supplies quickly. New mothers receive breast pumps before delivery; sleep apnea patients instantly confirm CPAP insurance coverage; and diabetes patients avoid supply gaps with automated, predictive refill reminders.

"Being named to this list validates what we've built: cutting-edge technology that handles millions of transactions annually while keeping member satisfaction above 98%. That balance between scale and humanity is what sets us apart," said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. "Behind every algorithm and API we build is someone's grandmother trying to manage her diabetes, someone's husband finally getting treatment for sleep apnea, or a new mom navigating breastfeeding challenges. Our technology turns weeks into minutes and confusion into clarity."

Aeroflow Health's technology-enabled care model delivers measurable impact for patients and health plan partners, including:

Instant Insurance Verification : Advanced API integrations provide coverage confirmation in seconds instead of waiting days or weeks, with proprietary technology eliminating traditional verification bottlenecks.

: Advanced API integrations provide coverage confirmation in seconds instead of waiting days or weeks, with proprietary technology eliminating traditional verification bottlenecks. Dramatic Time Savings : Technology-driven workflows reduce wait times from 30 days to just 3 hours for critical medical equipment, ensuring patients get supplies when they need them.

: Technology-driven workflows reduce wait times from 30 days to just 3 hours for critical medical equipment, ensuring patients get supplies when they need them. Prevention of Care Gaps : Machine learning algorithms power automated refill reminders and proactive outreach, ensuring diabetic testing supplies arrive before patients run out, preventing emergency room visits.

: Machine learning algorithms power automated refill reminders and proactive outreach, ensuring diabetic testing supplies arrive before patients run out, preventing emergency room visits. Universal Access Through Technology : Cloud-based platform ensures rural patients receive the same streamlined digital experience as those in major cities, removing geography as a barrier to quality care.

: Cloud-based platform ensures rural patients receive the same streamlined digital experience as those in major cities, removing geography as a barrier to quality care. Human-Centered Technology Support: Intelligent automation handles the paperwork so care teams can focus on what matters, creating simpler, more connected care experiences such as helping nervous CPAP users adjust to therapy or guiding new mothers through insurance benefits.



"Customers consistently tell us they appreciate how we’ve simplified access to care. We’re able to do that so seamlessly because of our powerful technology operating behind the scenes," said Ryan Bullock, Chief Strategy Officer of Aeroflow Health. "When someone with diabetes can focus on their health instead of chasing down supplies, or when a new parent can get breastfeeding support without navigating insurance bureaucracy, that's validation that our technology investments are creating real value for both members and our health plan partners."

The company's technology platform currently processes millions of transactions annually through its four specialized divisions: Aeroflow Breastpumps , Aeroflow Sleep , Aeroflow Diabetes , and Aeroflow Urology . Each transaction represents a family receiving support when they need it, a patient maintaining therapy adherence through seamless digital tools, or someone managing a chronic condition with one less barrier to care.

About Aeroflow Health

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For more information, visit www.aeroflowhealth.com.

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report is a leading publication covering innovation, digital transformation, and technology adoption in healthcare. Its annual Top Healthcare Technology Companies list recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership in advancing technology-enabled care and improving patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com.