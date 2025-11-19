TX RX Systems Announces New Line of High-Performance Dipole Antennas for Critical Communication Networks

ANGOLA, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX RX Systems is introducing a refreshed line of dipole and stacked dipole array antennas designed for customers who depend on reliable communication in the toughest environments. These antennas reflect the same approach that has guided our engineering team for nearly fifty years. Build it well, make it dependable, and make sure it performs consistently in the field.

The new dipole antenna lineup features rugged construction, long-term stability and performance characteristics that suit a wide range of LMR and public-safety applications. Each antenna is built with heavy duty materials and hardware intended for long service life on towers, rooftops and remote sites. The design focuses on durability, broadband capability and pattern consistency so that system operators can count on stable coverage across all operating conditions.

TX RX is offering both single dipole models and multi-element stacked arrays. The single dipole options are well suited for conventional repeaters, lower density sites and locations where installers need compact, predictable coverage. The stacked arrays, including the four-stack configurations featured on the product page, provide higher gain, improved pattern control and the coverage needed for complex trunked radio systems or multi-channel sites. This gives system designers flexibility when they need stronger received audio, improved uplink performance or more efficient coverage shaping.

Every antenna in the series uses a carefully engineered feed network to stabilize the pattern and bandwidth. This approach reduces distortion in high-channel count systems and supports consistent performance across the operating band. Customers who have worked with TX RX products in the past will recognize the familiar attention to detail in the electrical design and mechanical layout.

These antennas are intended for agencies and organizations that rely on clear and uninterrupted communication. Public safety departments, utilities, transportation authorities, universities and industrial facilities can integrate these antennas into existing networks with confidence. The focus is straightforward. Better materials, cleaner patterns, and designs that remain steady after years of weather, wind and daily service.

TX RX Systems continues to manufacture equipment at their facility in New York. Their team works directly with engineers, integrators and system managers to make sure each installation meets real operating requirements rather than generic specifications. The updated dipole antenna line is another step in the commitment to providing dependable, long-term infrastructure solutions for the LMR industry.

More information, including product summaries and model options, is available at txrx.com/dipole-antennas. For quotes, technical guidance or support on system upgrades, contact the TX RX sales team at sales@txrx.com.

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a630a2e6-c4ba-4e77-8f7d-cc3e10cd41a9