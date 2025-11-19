New SOAR Content Framework™ Case Study by Notified Reveals Key Factors That Boost AI Visibility

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified today released new research demonstrating how structured content gains significantly higher visibility in AI search and answer engines. The findings are featured in a case study built on the SOAR Content Framework™, Notified’s practical model for helping brands increase their presence across leading large language models (LLMs).

The study analyzed real-world content performance to show how organizations of any size can improve discoverability, not through budget or brand recognition, but through structure, clarity and metadata.





Key Facts

Research analyzed 30 days of AI citation data , powered by Notified’s partnership with Profound.

, powered by Notified’s partnership with Profound. Dataset included 13 million+ citations across major LLMs and 200,000+ GlobeNewswire press releases .

and . The most visible release in the study was from a lesser-known B2B brand, outperforming both a nationally recognized B2C retailer (3.4x more citations) and a B2B sector peer (23x more citations).



The analysis revealed that AI systems reward releases with strong structural signals, both visible (such as clear headlines, key metrics and labeled sections) and invisible (metadata, entity tagging and valid JSON-LD).

The standout example was American Battery Technology Company’s Q4 2025 earnings release, which earned 1,679 citations in 30 days and ranked highest across all tested structure categories.

“The Answer Engine Economy has changed how visibility works, and AI systems now determine which facts and companies appear in front of audiences,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Executive Officer at Notified. “Our research proves that structure, not brand size, is what drives citation performance. With the SOAR Content Framework™, any communicator can strengthen authority signals and significantly improve how their published content shows up in AI search.”

To explore the full findings, structural examples and optimization guidance, click here.

