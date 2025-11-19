Bright Mountain Named Top Integrated Marketing Services Platform for 2025 by MarTech Outlook

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a leading integrated marketing services company and parent to Big Village, BrightStream, Deep Focus, and Wild Sky Media, has been recognized by MarTech Outlook as the Top Integrated Marketing Services Platform for 2025. The award celebrates Bright Mountain’s ability to connect insight to activation through a unified ecosystem of data, strategy, and execution.

This honor reflects Bright Mountain’s growing impact on the marketing technology landscape, with the Audience Intelligence platform, developed by Big Village, a Bright Mountain company, at the core of its innovation. The platform enables brands to turn market research into digital activation with accuracy and speed, using proprietary digital twins, synthetic data, and AI-powered audience segmentation to preserve signal fidelity from start to finish.

The platform is an important innovation as marketers begin to understand the benefits of unifying their marketing at advertising technology stacks. According to eMarketer’s recent report, Unifying Martech and Ad Tech Gives Marketers an Edge, 45.7% of marketers recognize that integration has improved both targeting and personalization, and nearly 25% report improvements in customer retention.

“Audience Intelligence was built to solve the fragmentation we’ve seen across the industry for years. Marketers are realizing that unifying their martech and adtech stacks doesn’t just improve efficiency — it improves performance. Our platform gives brands a way to move seamlessly from research to activation without losing fidelity,” says Matt Drinkwater, CEO of Bright Mountain. “This recognition from MarTech Outlook validates that we’re not just solving a problem; we’re reshaping the way brands connect insight to outcome.”

As part of its integrated approach, Bright Mountain supports mid-market and enterprise clients across retail, tourism, CPG, and healthcare with services that span research, strategy, creative, media, and measurement. Its ecosystem eliminates the fragmentation that often leads to wasted spend and distorted messaging -- what the company calls “marketing’s telephone game.”

In a feature profile accompanying the award, MarTech Outlook highlights Bright Mountain’s five-year partnership with a Caribbean tourism board, in which the company’s data-driven strategy led to the largest increase in visitation in the destination’s history. The campaign’s success, along with the follow-up work to address sustainability and local sentiment, demonstrates the company’s ability to adapt marketing strategy to real-world conditions.

Looking ahead, Bright Mountain is preparing to broadly launch the Audience Intelligence platform with enhanced synthetic data capabilities and agentic AI twins, allowing brands to derive deeper insights faster while simplifying campaign workflows.

“We’re honored to be recognized by MarTech Outlook,” added Drinkwater. “It’s proof that the market is hungry for integrated, insight-first marketing—and we’re proud to lead the way.”

About Bright Mountain

Bright Mountain’s integrated marketing services platform for brands, agencies and publishers ensures that every strategy is built upon reliable, accurate audience data that stays intact from targeting through activation, measurement and optimization. This level of data fidelity drives the continuous audience connection that helps businesses go further, faster.

We combine powerful insights, world-class creative, and premium media with the precision of AI and the perspective of human ingenuity, turning data into action, and action into growth. Learn more at www.brightmountainmedia.com.

