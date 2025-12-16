Bright Mountain Taps First-Party Data from CafeMom and MamasLatinas to Create “familyroom” 

Integrated marketing services provider introduces parent- and kid-friendly ad platform, powered by BrightStream and Wild Sky Media

Boca Raton, FL, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Mountain Media, (OTCQB: BMTM) (“Bright Mountain” or the “Company”), a marketing services platform company that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to go further, faster, today announced the launch of familyroom, a proprietary, family-focused advertising solution built in partnership with Wild Sky Media, the parent company of Mom.com, CafeMom, MamasLatinas, and LittleThings.

By combining efforts from its companies, including consumer insights and analytics firm, Big Village; BrightStream, its leading programmatic supply-side platform (SSP), and Wild Sky Media, the parent company of Mom.com, CafeMom, MamasLatinas, and LittleThings, Bright Mountain gives brands a single, privacy-first entry point to reach the modern household. Brands are able to reach kids, moms, dads, and caregivers — at scale, across every screen, with premium content, curated inventory, and fueled by powerful audience insights.

Millennial parents and Gen Alpha children now represent one of the most powerful consumer ecosystems in North America. These kids influence billions in household spending (a reported 42%) while parents increasingly seek safe, high-quality digital environments they can trust.

Yet many brands miss the mark by targeting moms only. While mothers still represent $2.4 trillion dollars in spending power, Millennial dads play an increasingly larger role. Still, 53% of dads report that brands ignore or misrepresent their contribution to family spending habits.

familyroom was developed to serve this combined audience with precision, transparency, and brand safety, offering marketers a dependable solution at a time when privacy regulation, signal loss, and fragmented platforms make family advertising increasingly complex. Bright Mountain curates these high value audiences through its first party and panel-level, direct, secured data with explicit consent from the consumer. BrightStream’s extensive CTV and in-app partnerships enable brands to reach them reliably through the shows, games, and apps they love best.

Many of America’s best-known brands are already benefitting from familyroom, which unifies BrightStream’s programmatic technology, Wild Sky Media’s long-standing family and parenting brands, and Bright Mountain’s audience intelligence capabilities into an integrated supply platform that delivers:

Every family screen, in one platform CTV audience extension through proprietary parenting and household segments on brand-safe streaming publishers Premium owned and operated media across Wild Sky Media’s top parenting destinations, delivering trusted content to the mom and family community COPPA-compliant* in-app gaming inventory, selected from 3,000+ curated kids’ game apps across age ranges, interests, and play styles



Targeted audiences at scale, powered by BrightStream and Big Village’s Audience Intelligence platform, enabling: Bespoke household and parenting audience segmentation 1P-anchored targeting with GDPR, CCPA, and COPPA-compliant methodologies A pipeline of actionable insights including creative testing, audience validation, and performance analysis



Premium performance with transparent pricing Cost-efficient access to brand-safe, high-performing family inventory, supported by BrightStream’s in-house optimization, dedicated service, and transparent pricing model



“familyroom reflects what the next era of family advertising should look like: It’s safe, curated, transparent, and built on real audience intelligence,” said Matt Drinkwater, CEO of Bright Mountain. “By combining BrightStream’s programmatic infrastructure with Wild Sky Media’s household reach – and leveraging the power of our Audience Insights platform -- we’re giving brands an impactful and responsible way to connect with families across screens.”

For more information about familyroom, visit https://brightstream.ai/familyroom.

About BrightStream

BrightStream is the programmatic SSP within the Bright Mountain ecosystem. Built for transparency, safety, and performance, BrightStream combines proprietary supply-side technology with audience insights and premium media to give advertisers efficient access to curated, high-quality inventory.

About Wild Sky Media

Wild Sky Media is a leading parenting and family media company, home to Mom.com, CafeMom, MamasLatinas, and LittleThings. Across its properties, Wild Sky Media delivers trusted, culturally resonant content that reaches millions of families each month.

About Bright Mountain

Bright Mountain’s integrated marketing services platform for brands, agencies and publishers ensures that every strategy is built upon reliable, accurate audience data that stays intact from targeting through activation, measurement and optimization. This level of data fidelity drives the continuous audience connection that helps businesses go further, faster.

We combine powerful insights, world-class creative, and premium media with the precision of AI and the perspective of human ingenuity, turning data into action, and action into growth. Learn more at www.brightmountainmedia.com .

Forward-Looking Statements for Bright Mountain Media, Inc.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes," and similar words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made with respect to expectations of our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions, and the realization of any expected benefits from such acquisitions. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in Bright Mountain’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and our other filings with the SEC. Bright Mountain does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

*Note that, despite our best efforts, not all inventory can be guaranteed COPPA-compliant.