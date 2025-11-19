Newsweek and Statista Recognize America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2026

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek, in partnership with Statista, today announced the 2026 ranking of America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), recognizing 330 leading facilities across the United States that exemplify excellence in care, safety, and resident satisfaction.

Continuing Care Retirement Communities, also known as Life Plan Communities, offer a continuum of long-term care, from independent and assisted living to skilled nursing and memory care, designed to meet residents’ evolving needs while allowing them to remain in one community. With roughly 1,900 CCRCs nationwide, this ranking serves as a trusted resource for families and older adults seeking continuing care options that deliver quality care and peace of mind.

“The best CCRCs provide continuity, safety, and dignity,” said Alexis Kayser, Health Care Editor at Newsweek. “These communities create environments where older adults can thrive independently while knowing that advanced care is available when needed. We’re proud to recognize the facilities setting the standard nationwide.”

To identify America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2026, Newsweek and Statista analyzed data from four key sources:

National Online Surveys (70%) : Evaluations from medical professionals, administrators, residents, and residents’ acquaintances on factors such as quality of care, safety, accommodations, and community engagement.

: Evaluations from medical professionals, administrators, residents, and residents’ acquaintances on factors such as quality of care, safety, accommodations, and community engagement. Visitor Satisfaction (15%) : Ratings based on data from Accushield’s Reputation Accelerator™, reflecting visitor and family experiences.

: Ratings based on data from Accushield’s Reputation Accelerator™, reflecting visitor and family experiences. Accreditation Score (10%) : Recognition by CARF International, an independent accreditor assessing clinical and nonclinical excellence, including specialized programs in dementia and end-of-life care.

: Recognition by CARF International, an independent accreditor assessing clinical and nonclinical excellence, including specialized programs in dementia and end-of-life care. Google Reviews (5%): Public satisfaction scores applied where sufficient data were available.





Among the communities recognized this year are HumanGood – Valle Verde (CA), Willow Valley Communities (PA), and Freedom Pointe at The Villages (FL), models for quality, compassion, and continuity of care.

The ranking reflects data collected from October 15, 2024, through October 15, 2025, incorporating both professional and resident perspectives to ensure accuracy and depth.

To view the full list of America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities 2026 and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-best-continuing-care-retirement-communities-2026

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 93-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

