The American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) Issues Consensus Guidelines on Peripheral Nerve Stimulation

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Pain and Neuroscience (ASPN) published evidence-based peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) consensus guidelines to expand awareness of the high-quality body of evidence and help improve access to treatment. The guidelines, created by a multidisciplinary expert panel, highlight that strong evidence exists supporting the use of PNS for managing chronic pain across a wide range of indications throughout the body. The guidelines further highlight the value and importance of PNS in the treatment of chronic pain patients and advocate for broader payer coverage and acceptance when conservative treatments have failed.

The guidelines conclude, in part, “Efficacy research, including RCTs yielding impactful data on outcomes, important work on healthcare utilization and economics is building the case for PNS among payors; data on secondary outcomes such as reduced opioid utilization, functional outcomes, and sleep as well as minimizing sick and disability leave all add to the value proposition of PNS for patients.”

The complete guidelines (Latif et al.), published in the Journal of Pain Research, are available online and complement the previously published 60-day PNS guidelines indicating that 60-day PNS (SPRINT® PNS) is a safe, cost-effective, and clinically viable option for managing chronic pain when conservative therapies have failed, as well as a potential option to better distinguish likely responders and non-responders to PNS therapy.

“As the lead author on the latest consensus publication, I’m encouraged by how both guideline efforts reinforce the growing body of evidence supporting peripheral nerve stimulation as a valuable and versatile therapy for a wide range of pain conditions,” said Usman Latif, MD, MBA, Board-Certified Anesthesiologist and Pain Management physician and SPR consultant. “Within this broader framework, 60-day PNS remains a viable, evidence-supported option that clinicians can consider as part of a comprehensive, nerve-targeted approach to pain management.”

“These consensus guidelines are clear in their support for PNS as an effective option in addressing patients’ pain,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR. “These recommendations align with other society guidelines that recognize the value of PNS and make a strong case for expanding payer coverage and access to this well-documented, clinically established treatment.”

Development of this guideline was supported in part by an unrestricted educational grant from SPR. An unrestricted educational grant means SPR provided financial support without any control or input into the content, development, or recommendations. This type of grant allows for full editorial independence, ensuring the guidelines reflect unbiased, evidence-based expertise and are free from commercial influence.

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly durable foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

More information can be found at www.SPRPainRelief.com.

