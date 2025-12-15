SPR Reaches Milestone 50,000th Implant of the SPR® SPRINT® PNS System

CLEVELAND, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR announced that it has reached 50,000 implants of the SPRINT® PNS System, a significant milestone recognizing the impact of treatment for patients with 60-day peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) treatment for pain. The rapid growth from 30,000 to 50,000 implants in just over a year reflects the adoption of SPRINT PNS as an approach for various types of pain throughout the body.

This milestone case was completed by Dr. Christopher Gilmore, MD, of the Carolinas Pain Institute, a lead investigator on multiple PNS clinical trials and SPR consultant. This particular real world patient was treated for low back pain, a condition where SPRINT PNS has shown strong utility. “I have been fortunate to have seen the positive impact that SPRINT PNS can offer to patients in both controlled trials and real-world settings, and I’m encouraged that more patients are gaining access to this treatment,” said Dr. Gilmore. “The data is compelling with an extensive list of studies, and in my own experience, the 60-day minimally invasive treatment offers the potential for long-term, durable relief without the need for a permanent implant which appeals tremendously to many patients.”

Reaching 50,000 implants comes on the heels of a recent publication of the largest randomized controlled clinical trial (RESET™) of SPRINT PNS for chronic low back pain versus standard interventions and the publication of consensus guidelines highlighting evidence-based recommendations on PNS and 60-day PNS from the American Society of Pain & Neuroscience.

“This achievement reflects the collaboration and shared commitment of SPR and physicians to serve patients with compassionate care. These implants represent lives impacted, and together we are expanding access to treatments that restore hope,” said Maria Bennett, President, CEO, and Founder of SPR. “The last few years have been exciting for us with the publication of major clinical studies, increasing reimbursement coverage, and rising industry support for the use of 60-day PNS and I look forward to our continued growth as a company.”

About the SPRINT PNS System

The SPR® SPRINT® PNS System marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, 60-day treatment is a First-Line PNS™ option uniquely proposed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve destruction or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, knee pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute postoperative pain, is cleared for use up to 60 days, and is recognized by leading pain management centers. Market research indicates that this breakthrough neuromodulation treatment is a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

The SPRINT PNS System is indicated for up to 60 days for: Symptomatic relief of chronic, intractable pain, post-surgical and post-traumatic acute pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of post-traumatic pain; symptomatic relief of postoperative pain. The SPRINT PNS System is not intended to be placed in the region innervated by the cranial and facial nerves.

Physicians should use their best judgment when deciding when to use the SPRINT PNS System. For more information see the SPRINT PNS System IFU. Most common adverse events are skin irritation and erythema. Results may vary. Rx only.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy, visit: SPR Safety Information.

About SPR

SPR is a privately held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence in peripheral nerve stimulation for the treatment of pain, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly durable foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose – to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a minimally invasive, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their acute and chronic pain. SPR – Solutions for pain. Inspired by life.™

More information can be found at www.SPRPainRelief.com.

