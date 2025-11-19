UnityPoint Health First to Join Mayo Clinic Platform_Insights

West Des Moines, IA, USA, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnityPoint Health has announced a new collaboration with Mayo Clinic Platform, a strategic initiative of Mayo Clinic that enables data-driven innovation and healthcare transformation for clinicians across the globe.

Through this collaboration, UnityPoint Health is the first healthcare organization to join a new program called Mayo Clinic Platform_Insights, giving our clinicians and care teams access to Mayo Clinic clinical resources like research and clinical best practices to enhance patient experience and improve outcomes.

“We look forward to collaborating with Mayo Clinic to enhance the expert care and exceptional experience we offer close to home,” says Scott Kizer, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health. “This is an exciting time to be able to use technology to put clinical and operational expertise at the fingertips of our clinicians and care teams to help us elevate the quality of the expert care we provide throughout all of our urban and rural communities.”

At the core of Mayo Clinic Platform_Insights is data-driven insights, enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), shared alongside Mayo Clinic’s best practices, guidance and support.

“We are pleased to have UnityPoint Health join us as the first organization in Mayo Clinic Platform_Insights, a program that delivers Mayo Clinic’s rich clinical and operational expertise to other healthcare organizations so they can benefit from the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence,” says John Halamka, M.D., M.S., the Dwight and Dian Diercks President, Mayo Clinic Platform. “With access to proven clinical and administrative solutions, providers will have more time to focus on what matters most: their patients.”

In addition to these solutions developed or qualified by Mayo Clinic Platform, UnityPoint Health team members also receive a variety of clinical and administrative resources such as point of care decision-support tools, patient and provider education, digital transformation guidance and more.