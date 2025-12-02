UnityPoint Health Announces Chief Medical Officer and Vice President for Oncology

West Des Moines, Iowa, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to improving access to comprehensive cancer care across Iowa and the Midwest, UnityPoint Health is pleased to announce two key leadership appointments for oncology services.

UnityPoint Health has selected Gregory D. Kennedy, MD, PhD, as Chief Medical Officer, and MarCia Ekworomadu, MPH, FACHE, as Vice President of Operations. Together, they will guide efforts to align, strengthen and expand oncology services across Iowa and the Midwest to support the growing need for integrated cancer treatment and specialty expertise throughout the region.

About Gregory D. Kennedy, MD, PhD

Dr. Kennedy will assume his role in February 2026. He joins UnityPoint Health from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), where he currently serves as the John H. Blue Chair of General Surgery and Director of the Cancer Network for the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center. During his tenure at UAB, he has also served as Executive Vice Chair of the Department of Surgery, Director of the Division of GI Surgery, and Director of the Colorectal Cancer Service Line for the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

“Dr. Kennedy is a national leader in cancer care—an excellent surgeon, a collaborative team builder, and a humble, mission-driven physician,” said Gregory R. Johnson, MD, SFHM, Chief Medical Officer, UnityPoint Health. “His depth of experience in developing statewide cancer programs, combined with his passion for addressing rural health disparities, makes him exceptionally well-suited to lead our systemwide oncology strategy. We are thrilled to welcome him to UnityPoint Health as we continue to champion clinical excellence for the patients and communities we serve.”

He is a graduate of the University of Washington School of Medicine. He received his PhD in cancer biology from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, where he also completed his general surgery residency. He went on to complete a colon and rectal surgery fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and earned his MBA from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2024.

“Access to cancer care close to home remains one of the most pressing health challenges facing so many people,” said Dr. Kennedy. “I am honored to join UnityPoint Health and look forward to building and growing a program that delivers expert care and an exceptional experience for patients and their families.”

About MarCia Ekworomadu, MPH, FACHE

Ekworomadu most recently served as the Executive Director of Service Line Strategy for UnityPoint Health, where she led the design and implementation of growth service line solutions across the system. Prior to that, Ekworomadu served as Director of Inpatient Services for Hospital Operations and Project Director of Inpatient Clinical Operations at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, the top institution in the nation for cancer care, where she collaborated with faculty and led teams responsible for operations integration and optimization, and institutional priority initiatives. She will transition to her new role in January 2026.

“MarCia Ekworomadu has a passion for exceptional, accessible and sustainable healthcare delivery,” says Johnson. “Her work has focused on innovative solutions to healthcare delivery and I'm excited about what she can bring to the table to expand and enhance our cancer care offerings.”

She is currently a Doctor of Public Health candidate at the University of Texas Health Science Center School of Public Health. She earned her Master of Public Health at the University of Texas and is a Fellow of the American College of Health Service Executives (FACHE).