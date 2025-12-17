UnityPoint Health Announces Chief Medical Officer and Vice President for Cardiovascular Services

West Des Moines, IA, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to improving access to heart care across Iowa and the Midwest, UnityPoint Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter George, MD, FACC as Chief Medical Officer for cardiovascular services.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. George will provide clinical leadership and strategic direction for heart and vascular care across our footprint.

“Dr. George’s hands-on experience managing heart care for patients and his proven leadership in a large, complex health system make him ideally suited to lead our cardiovascular teams,” said Gregory R. Johnson, MD, SFHM, Chief Medical Officer, UnityPoint Health. “We look forward to the expertise and vision he will bring as we continue to provide care across both urban and rural settings.”

Dr. George will partner with Sharese Van Sloten, Vice President of Operations for Cardiovascular Services to meet the growing need for cardiovascular care throughout the communities we serve. Together, they will enhance quality, improve access and provide an exceptional experience to our patients.

“I look forward to partnering with the cardiovascular teams across UnityPoint Health to build a coordinated approach to heart care that ensures patients receive expert care close to home,” said Dr. George.

Dr. George will join UnityPoint Health in February 2026 and will practice in outpatient general, noninvasive and preventative cardiology. He currently serves as the System Vice President, Acute Care Services for OhioHealth. Previously, he held administrative and clinical leadership roles within OhioHealth’s Heart and Vascular Service Line.

Dr. George is board certified in cardiovascular disease with focus on outpatient general, preventative and noninvasive cardiology. Dr. George graduated from the Ohio State University College of Medicine and holds an MBA from The Ohio State University Fisher College of Business. He completed his cardiology fellowship at William Beaumont in Michigan, where he served as chief fellow in 1999-2000.