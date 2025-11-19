Financial Technology Association Shares Tips to Outsmart Holiday Scammers

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Technology Association (FTA) is urging consumers to stay alert this holiday season as scammers become more sophisticated in their attempts to steal money and personal information.

With the surge in online shopping, digital payments, and charitable giving during the holidays, bad actors are using increasingly advanced methods—such as AI-generated messages, deepfakes, and payment schemes—to target consumers. The FTA’s nationwide Smarter Than Scams campaign – in partnership with Cash App, PayPal, and Venmo – is empowering people to recognize these threats and take simple steps to protect themselves.

During a recent media tour, Miranda Margowsky, Head of Communications for the Financial Technology Association, shared insights into today’s most common scams and how Americans can stay one step ahead. She outlined how financial technology firms are enhancing consumer protection through innovation, collaboration, and smarter safety tools.

Margowsky discussed key topics, including:

Holiday Scams: What are the most common scams this season?

What are the most common scams this season? Smarter Than Scams: How the FTA is helping consumers stay protected.

How the FTA is helping consumers stay protected. If You’re Targeted: Steps to take if someone falls victim to a scam.

Steps to take if someone falls victim to a scam. Payment App Protections: How apps are keeping users safe from fraud.

The FTA also emphasized that scammers are getting smarter—but so are the systems built to stop them. Through advanced technology and industry-wide partnerships, payment platforms are identifying suspicious activity faster than ever, helping keep consumers and their money secure.

The Smarter Than Scams campaign reinforces the commitment of fintech industry leaders to protect consumers through education, innovation, and collective action. By staying alert and adopting secure digital habits, consumers can enjoy a safer, more confident holiday season.

For more information, visit smarterthanscams.com

About FTA:

The Financial Technology Association (FTA) is a network of fintech leaders shaping the future of finance. We champion the power of technology-driven financial services to catalyze innovation and advocate for modernized policies and regulations that reflect the digital transformation.

