Meihua International Announces 1-For-100 Reverse Share Split

YANGZHOU, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (“Meihua” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MHUA), reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II, and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, today announced that it would effectuate a reverse share split of its outstanding ordinary shares, par value of $0.0005 per share, at a ratio of 1-for-100, and implement its dual-class share structure, to be effective at the open of business on Monday, November 24, 2025.

Following the reverse share split, the Company’s class A ordinary shares will have a new par value of $0.05 per share and will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “MHUA” with the new CUSIP number, G5966G116, at the opening of The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on Monday, November 24, 2025 The reverse share split is intended for the Company to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per Ordinary Share for continued listing on Nasdaq.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse share split and all such fractional interests will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Class A Ordinary Shares. In addition, the reverse share split will apply to the Class A Ordinary Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Company’s outstanding derivative securities, with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices and number of derivates thereof and under the Company’s equity incentive plans.

The reverse share split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s Class A Ordinary Shares from approximately 56 million to approximately 0.56 million.

On November 8, 2025, the shareholders of the Company approved the proposed reverse share split and the dual-class share structure.

VStock Transfer, LLC is acting as the exchange agent and paying agent for the reverse share split. Shareholders holding their shares in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts need not take any action in connection with the reverse share split.

VStock Transfer, LLC will provide instructions to any shareholders with certificates regarding the process in connection with the exchange of pre-reverse share split share certificates for ownership in book-entry form or share certificates on a post-reverse share split basis. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or custodian with any procedural questions.

About Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. is a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China. The Company manufactures and sells Class I disposable medical devices, such as HDPE bottles for tablets and LDPE bottles for eye drops, throat strips, and anal bags, and Class II and III disposable medical devices, such as disposable identification bracelets, gynecological examination kits, inspection kits, surgical kits, medical brushes, medical dressing, medical catheters, uterine tissue suction tables, virus sampling tubes, disposable infusion pumps, electronic pumps and anesthesia puncture kits, among other products which are sold under the Company's own brands and are also sourced and distributed from other manufacturers. The Company has received an international "CE" certification and ISO 13485 system certification and has also registered with the FDA (registration number: 3006554788) for over 20 Class I products. The Company has served hospitals, pharmacies, medical institutions and medical equipment companies for more than 30 years, providing over 1,000 types of products for domestic sales, as well as over 120 products which are exported to more than 30 countries internationally across Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

For more information, please visit www.meihuamed.com.

Follow us on Webull: https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-mhua.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected performance, assumptions and any other statements of fact that have not occurred. Any statements that contain the words “may”, “will”, “want”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “calculate” or similar statements that are not factual in nature are to be considered forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or from those expressed in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s strategic objectives, the Company’s future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the Company’s products or services, technological advances, economic trends, the growth of the trucking services market in China, the Company’s reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, fluctuations in China’s macroeconomic conditions, and the risks and assumptions disclosed in the Company’s reports provided to the CSRC (China Security Regulatory Commission). The potential acquisition involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements including but not limited to statements about the potential benefits of the potential acquisition; the anticipated timing of closing of the potential acquisition (including failure to obtain necessary regulatory approvals) and the possibility that the potential acquisition does not close; risks related to the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the potential acquisition, including the possibility that the expected benefits from the proposed transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; disruption from the potential acquisition making it more difficult to maintain business and operational relationships; negative effects of announcing the potential acquisition or the consummation of the potential acquisition on the market price of our common stock or operating results; costs associated with the potential acquisition; unknown liabilities; and the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the potential acquisition. For these and other related reasons, we advise investors not to place any reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to review the Company’s relevant SEC filings for additional factors that may affect the Company’s future results of operations. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements subsequent to the filing of these documents as a result of changes in particular events or circumstances.

For further information, please contact.

IR Department

Email: secretary@meihuamed.com

Tel: +86-0514-89800199