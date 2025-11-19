PAC Machinery Bags and Materials Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery Bags and Materials, a leading U.S. manufacturer of flexible packaging materials, announced today that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System. This milestone underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to quality, consistency, and packaging excellence—especially for customers using automatic bagging equipment. PAC Machinery Bags and Materials is the consumables part of PAC Machinery, leaders in packaging equipment.

“To gain the certification, our facility underwent a thorough and rigorous evaluation audit by an independent certification body, examining all facets of our quality management system, said Greg Quinn, General Manager PAC Bags and Materials. “This accomplishment reinforces our dedication to provide strong customer satisfaction through the delivery of high-quality products in a timely manner,” Quinn said.

Earning this certification represents a major milestone for PAC Machinery Bags and Materials, strengthening its competitive position and opening the door to new opportunities across a broader range of industries.

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for quality management. It helps organizations of all sizes and sectors to improve their performance, meet customer expectations and demonstrate their commitment to quality. Its requirements define how to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve a quality management system (QMS). Implementing ISO 9001 means your organization has put in place effective processes and trained staff to deliver flawless products or services time after time.

ABOUT PAC MACHINERY BAGS AND MATERIALS

PAC Machinery Bags and Materials is a Milwaukee-based U.S. manufacturer of sustainable flexible packaging materials for automatic bagging machines and other equipment. A division of PAC Machinery, the company offers custom and stock bags—including Rollbag® pre-opened bags on a roll—plus poly tubing, coex mailers, Fiberflex® curbside-recyclable paper, Barcode Blocking Bags, specialty medical packaging and other material products.

