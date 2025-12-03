PAC Machinery Expands Medical Packaging Capabilities with Launch of Two New Validatable and Calibratable Band Sealers

BEREA, Ohio, Dec. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAC Machinery, announces two new medical-grade validatable continuous band sealers: the Audion D542 AVTSV (Vertical) and the Audion D542 AHSV (Horizontal). These advanced sealers have been engineered specifically for the strict demands of medical, pharmaceutical, and high-tech packaging environments where seal integrity, validation, and compliance are critical. These are upgraded models that will replace the 552 MED and the 555 MED sealers.

These new models are designed to deliver precise, hermetic, and repeatable seals while maintaining full control over the three most critical sealing parameters: temperature, pressure, and speed. With real-time monitoring, deviation alerts, and reject functionality, the new medical band sealers ensure that only compliant product continues through the line, maximizing safety and minimizing risk.

“Validated packaging is non-negotiable in medical environments,” said Greg Berguig, President of PAC Machinery. “These two new calibratable sealers represent a significant upgrade in both control and reliability, giving our customers confidence that every package meets the highest standards for medical and pharmaceutical use.”

These sealers feature:

A 7-inch color touchscreen interface for simple setup, monitoring, and recipe storage

Electronic height adjustment of sealing head and conveyor for versatility and ergonomics (standard on horizontal model)

Compatibility with PE, PP, laminates, paper, and sterile barrier systems

Stainless steel construction for durability, hygiene, and easy cleaning

Compliance with major medical and pharmaceutical standards including ISO, CE, EN, and DIN requirements

Optional UDI printing, barcode scanning (quick recipe change), and access control (user login)

The D542 AVTSV (Vertical) model is ideal for packaging requiring vertical positioning, while the D542 AHSV (Horizontal) model is optimized for products that must remain level or are prone to shifting during transport.

In addition to the new medical models, PAC Machinery confirms that the new D547 AHS horizontal band sealer (non-medical) is now in stock and available for immediate shipment. This upgraded model replaces the previous 552 series and includes a motorized, recipe-driven height adjustment system for both the machine and conveyor — bringing enhanced efficiency and repeatability to industrial sealing applications.

The D542 AVTSV and D542 AHSV medical models are currently available for pre-order in North America for 2026 delivery.

Customers interested in scheduling a demo or learning more about availability are encouraged to contact PAC Machinery (sales@pacmachinery.com , 1-800-985-9570).

About PAC Machinery

PAC Machinery is a leading global manufacturer of packaging equipment and materials, delivering innovative solutions that improve productivity, efficiency, and sustainability across medical, industrial, and fulfillment applications. With over 60 years of experience, PAC Machinery continues to set the standard for packaging performance and reliability. Pacmachinery.com



