Prosafe SE: Operational update – October 2025

20 November 2025 - Fleet utilisation for October 2025 was 100%.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity in October, delivering near 100 % commercial uptime.

Safe Caledonia also maintained 100% commercial uptime at the Captain Field in the UK. Ithaca Energy has exercised in total nine weeks of options extending the work to early February 2026, with a further three weeks of options remaining.

Safe Boreas remains on standby in preparation for the upcoming 15-month firm contract plus 6 months of options in Australia with a start-up window between 10 and 15 December 2025.

“The Prosafe fleet continues to deliver a strong performance with all units maintaining high gangway uptime and safe operations.

The extension of Safe Caledonia into next year is a validation of the vessel’s capabilities during the harsh North Sea winter months. We are confident in the outlook for further work in 2026 and 2027 for Safe Caledonia.

With all high-end units contracted into 2027, we have the highest backlog in a decade and good visibility on activity and earnings. This provides a strong foundation for optimising the organisation and cost base, whilst taking advantage of a strong global accommodation market led by Brazil to secure employment for 2027 and beyond,” said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com



For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act









Attachment