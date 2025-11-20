BNP Paribas : CET1 RATIO TARGET RAISED TO 13% BY 2027 - ECB authorisation for €1.15 billion share buyback program

PRESS RELEASE



Paris, 20th November 2025

BNP Paribas has raised its CET1 ratio target to 13% by 2027. This ambition is driven by three key factors: stronger Group profitability supporting capital generation, moderate growth in risk-weighted assets of around 2% per year, and an accelerated disposal of non-strategic assets.

BNP Paribas’ increase in profitability is reflected in a confirmed ROTE target of 13% by 2028, up 210 basis point as compared to 2024. Two-thirds of this progress is driven from strategic plans already underway in the CPBF, Personal Finance, CPBB, and Asset Management businesses, which together account for one-third of the Group’s risk-weighted assets. The remaining third of the ROTE improvement will be generated by other strategic businesses within the Group, which will continue to pursue disciplined growth underpinned by operational efficiency

At Group level, BNP Paribas is focused on delivering continuous improvement in its cost/income ratio, with targets of 61% in 2026 and 58% in 2028, reflecting a strong commitment to cost control.

BNP Paribas also announces that the share of excess capital above the 13% CET1 ratio to be redistributed to shareholders will be determined at the end of each year.

In addition, the Group will launch in November 2025 a €1.15 billion share buyback program1, anticipating the distribution of 2025 earnings, as authorised by the ECB.

BNP Paribas’ growth and profitability trajectory through 2028 will be detailed upon the release of the 2025 results. The 2027-2030 plan will be presented in early 2027.

Jean-Laurent Bonnafé, Chief Executive Officer, stated:« Today’s announcements are fully aligned with our long-term strategy and will help shape the 2027–2030 plan. By leveraging existing growth drivers, we aim to further enhance our profitability profile, while remaining attentive to our shareholders through a disciplined and attractive distribution policy.



1 https://invest.bnpparibas/document/descriptif-du-programme-de-rachat-dactions-propres-2025

