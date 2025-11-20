Guoyuan Securities Releases Latest Investment Outlook: Structural Opportunities Emerging in Technology, Consumption, and the Green Economy as Three Core Themes

Hefei, China, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against a backdrop of rising global economic uncertainty and ongoing volatility in China’s capital markets, Guoyuan Securities has identified three emerging structural investment opportunities, highlighting the distinctive resilience of China’s economy. The firm advises that, despite short-term disruptions, investors should focus on long-term trends and seek out growth opportunities with greater certainty in key sectors such as technological innovation, consumer upgrading, and the green transition.

With China entering a critical phase in its shift from rapid economic growth to high-quality development, deep changes are taking place in market dynamics and resource allocation. Guoyuan Securities has identified three emerging focal areas that are expected to drive future growth:

Three Key Structural Themes

Technological Self-Reliance and Industrial Chain Security:

Achieving independence and control in critical technological domains has become a national strategic priority. This shift is fueling sustained policy and capital support for hard-tech sectors such as semiconductors, high-end software, industrial base equipments and artificial intelligence.

Consumer Upgrading and the Rise of Domestic Brands:

With the continuous expansion of China’s middle-income group, consumption patterns are shifting from meeting basic needs to pursuing quality, personalization, and experiential consumption. This trend is driving the vigorous development of domestic brands and high-quality products.

Green Economy and Sustainable Development:

The advancement of China’s “dual carbon” goals is reshaping the energy structure and industrial landscape. Opportunities extend well beyond solar and wind power, encompassing next-generation power systems, the new energy vehicle (NEV) supply chain, energy-efficient technologies, and the circular economy.

Professional Guidance Through Market Cycles

Recognizing the inherent uncertainties of the market, Guoyuan Securities emphasizes the importance of providing professional services that create lasting value for clients. Through dynamic risk assessment models, diversified asset allocation strategies, and comprehensive, cycle-spanning support, Guoyuan Securities aims to be a trusted long-term partner—helping clients navigate market challenges，steadily achieve the preservation and appreciation of wealth.