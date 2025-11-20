Prisjakt has initiated a written procedure under its outstanding bonds with ISIN SE0024392252

As announced in Prisjakt's interim financial report for the third quarter of 2025, Prisjakt has initiated early preparatory work to ensure readiness for potential opportunities, which may at some point include a possible stock exchange listing, and has therefore initiated a written procedure to request consent for a contemplated issuer change and reorganisation which would facilitate the corporate structure in case a stock exchange listing is completed.

Prisjakt Group AB (publ) ("Prisjakt Group") announces that it has today initiated a written procedure (the "Written Procedure") among the holders of its outstanding bond loan 2025/2029 with ISIN SE0024392252 (the "Bonds"), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Bond Terms"), to request consent from the holders of the Bonds' (the "Bondholders") to certain administrative amendments to simplify the group’s overall reporting requirements following a potential listing of Prisjakt Group's parent company on Nasdaq First North (the "Listing"), including inter alia, an issuer change, as further described in the notice of Written Procedure. The effectiveness of all requested administrative amendments is subject to the completion of the Listing.

For further information regarding the Written Procedure and the request, please refer to the notice of Written Procedure available on Prisjakt Group’s and the Agent’s respective websites.

The record date for a Bondholder being eligible to vote in the Written Procedure is 25 November 2025 and the last day for voting in the Written Procedure is 9 December 2025. However, the Written Procedure may be concluded prior to the expiry of the voting period if the required majority is obtained.

For further information, please contact:

Petra Stebner Jerleke

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: petra.stebner@prisjakt.nu

Phone: +46 734 44 19 47

Attachment