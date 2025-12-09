Prisjakt receives approval from the bondholders in relation to the written procedure under its outstanding bonds with ISIN SE0024392252

On 20 November 2025, Prisjakt announced a written procedure to request consent for certain administrative amendments which would facilitate the corporate structure in case a stock exchange listing of the parent company is completed. The written procedure has today been successfully concluded.

Prisjakt Group AB (publ) ("Prisjakt Group") announced on 20 November 2025 that it had initiated a written procedure (the "Written Procedure") among the holders of its outstanding bond loan 2025/2029 with ISIN SE0024392252 (the "Bonds"), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Bond Terms"), to request consent from the holders of the Bonds' (the "Bondholders") to certain administrative amendments following a potential listing of Prisjakt Group's parent company on Nasdaq First North (the "Listing"), including inter alia, an issuer change (the "Requests"), which is further set out in the notice to a Written Procedure.

Bondholders representing the required majority of the adjusted nominal amounts of the Bonds participated in the Written Procedure and voted in favour of the Requests and a sufficient number of votes were therefore obtained in order to form a quorum.

The Written Procedure has therefore today been successfully concluded, and subject to a completion of the Listing, the Requests and proposed amendment will be implemented in the Bond Terms.

For further information, please contact:

Petra Stebner Jerleke

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: petra.stebner@prisjakt.nu

Phone: +46 734 44 19 47