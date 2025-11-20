EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Eurocastle Releases Third Quarter 2025 Interim Management Results

Guernsey, 20 November 2025 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today has released its interim management statement for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

ADJUSTED NET ASSET VALUE (“NAV”) 1 of €15.1 million, or €15.01 per share 2 (€15.2 million, or €15.19 per share as at Q2 2025).

of €15.1 million, or €15.01 per share (€15.2 million, or €15.19 per share as at Q2 2025). PRO FORMA Q3 NAV As announced on 7 October 2025, Eurocastle has entered into a contractual arrangement in respect of the Legacy German tax matter which led to the release of the full €6.0 million reserve related to the matter. As a result, the Company no longer holds any additional reserves and going forward will report a single IFRS-based NAV. Pro Forma for the release of reserves, Eurocastle’s Q3 NAV is €20.3 million, or €20.20 per share





As announced on 7 October 2025, Eurocastle has entered into a contractual arrangement in respect of the Legacy German tax matter which led to the release of the full €6.0 million reserve related to the matter. As a result, the Company no longer holds any additional reserves and going forward will report a single IFRS-based NAV.

Q2 2025 NAV Q3 Cash Movement Q3 FV Movement Q3 2025 NAV Pro Forma Movements3 Q3 2025 Pro Forma NAV3 €’m € p.s. €’m €p.s. €’m €p.s. €’m € p.s. €’m € p.s. €’m € p.s. New Investment Strategy - EPIF 1.84 1.84 0.80 0.79 0.01 0.01 2.65 2.64 - - 2.65 2.64 Legacy Italian Real Estate Funds 0.06 0.06 - - 0.06 0.06 - - 0.06 0.06 Net Corporate Cash4 15.27 15.25 (0.80) (0.79) (0.16) (0.21) 14.31 14.25 (0.83) (0.82) 13.48 13.43 Legacy German Tax Asset 4.05 4.04 0.04 0.03 4.09 4.07 - - 4.09 4.07 IFRS NAV 21.22 21.19 - - (0.11) (0.17) 21.11 21.02 (0.83) (0.82) 20.28 20.20 Legacy German Tax Reserve (6.01) (6.00) (0.02) (0.01) (6.03) (6.01) 6.03 6.01 - - Adjusted NAV 15.21 15.19 - - (0.13) (0.18) 15.08 15.01 5.20 5.19 20.28 20.20 Ordinary shares outstanding 1,001,555 1,004,555 1,004,555

As at 30 September 2025, pro forma for the release of reserves, the Company’s assets comprise:

€13.5 million, or €13.43 per share, of net corporate cash4 which is available to continue seeking investments under the New Investment Strategy.



A tax asset of €4.1 million, or €4.07 per share, representing amounts paid (and associated interest) in relation to additional tax assessed against a former German property subsidiary where the Company won the first instance of its appeal in December 2024. The German tax authorities have since appealed the decision and the Company is waiting for the date of the next hearing.



€2.7 million, or €2.64 per share, in the Company’s first investment under the New Investment Strategy - a Luxembourg real estate fund sponsored by the Company where it generates returns through its share of investments and certain subsidiaries receive asset management and incentive fees from third party investors.



Residual interests in two legacy Italian Real Estate Fund Investments with a NAV of €0.1 million, or €0.06 per share, where the underlying apartments are now all sold with both funds currently in liquidation.





BUSINESS UPDATES

New Investment Strategy





In 2024, Eurocastle launched a Luxembourg fund, European Properties Investment Fund S.C.A., SICAV RAIF (“EPIF” or the “Fund”), through which it invests alongside selected co-investors. EPIF’s key strategy is to acquire small to mid-size real estate and real estate related assets in Southern Europe with the potential for attractive risk adjusted returns. The Fund initially closed with Eurocastle committing to invest €8 million alongside a €2 million commitment from its JV Partner.

By the end of September 2025, EPIF had received over €61 million of capital commitments. In November 2025, an additional €20 million was raised, bringing total committed capital from investors in the Fund to over €81 million.

In addition to Eurocastle generating attractive risk adjusted returns on its share of any investments made, subsidiaries of the Company are also entitled to market standard management and incentive fees from third-party investors.

By the end of September 2025, EPIF had invested a total of €18.7 million to acquire three investments:

Investments 1 & 2 - €7.2 million (October 2024 & April 2025) - Two commercial real estate properties in Athens, Greece, reflecting its focus on opportunistic investments with strong value-creation potential.





Investment 3 - €11.5 million (August 2025) - An interest in a large portfolio of Italian real estate assets predominantly comprising office properties leased to government agencies. The assets are currently undergoing a disposal process, with EPIF acquiring its stake at a significant discount to the portfolio’s reported value.





To fund these investments, EPIF had called approximately €19.2 million of capital by September 30, 2025. At that date, the Fund reported a NAV of €19.9 million, approximately a 4% increase relative to the capital called, reflecting the appreciation in the value of the real estate acquired to date, net of all setup and running costs. Of the total capital called, Eurocastle invested €2.5 million, while its corresponding share of EPIF’s NAV stood at approximately €2.7 million.

In parallel, EPIF has been underwriting a number of additional opportunities and has an active pipeline of potential investment opportunities exceeding €30 million.

Additional Reserves





As at 30 September 2025, the remaining Additional Reserves of approximately €6.0 million relate exclusively to the legacy German tax matter. On 7 October 2025, after entering into a contractual arrangement related to the matter, the German Legacy tax reserve was released and the Company no longer holds any additional reserves.

Board Changes





Mr. Constantine (Dean) Michael Dakolias retired as a non-independent director of the Company with effect from 3 November 2025. The Board is delighted to announce that Mr. Alex Gillette has agreed to join the Board as a new non-independent director, subject to the completion of formalities.

Mr. Gillette is Global Co-Head of Corporate Strategy at Fortress, having previously served as Deputy General Counsel of the firm from 2014 through 2023. In this role he led the formation, structuring and negotiation of Fortress’s investment funds and accounts. Prior to joining Fortress in 2008, Mr Gillette spent six years at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, where he specialized in mergers and acquisitions, private equity, venture capital and other corporate transactions.

Mr. Gillette received a B.A with high distinction in the Distinguished Majors Program in Political and Social Thought from the University of Virginia, and a J.D. with honors from the University of Chicago Law School.

The Board believes that Mr Gillette’s blend of technical skills and commercial perspective are an ideal fit for the Company as it seeks to build on the successful launch of the new investment strategy.

Income Statement for the Quarter ended 30 September 2025 and First Nine Months of 2025 (unaudited)

Income



Statement Income



Statement Q3 2025 9 Months 2025 € Thousands € Thousands Portfolio Returns New Investment Strategy – EPIF unrealised fair value movement 9 (170) Additional compensation - EPIF 22 49 Compensatory interest on capital returned from new investors in EPIF 37 212 Total movement on Investment in EPIF 68 91 Interest income 98 304 Total income 166 395 Operating Expenses Manager base and incentive fees 22 685 Remaining operating expenses 255 685 Total expenses 277 1,370 (Loss) for the period (111) (975) € per share (0.11) (0.97)

Balance Sheet and Adjusted NAV Reconciliation as at 30 September 2025 and as at 31 December 2024









New Investment Strategy



- EPIF



€ Thousands







Legacy Italian Investments







€ Thousands







Corporate















€ Thousands 30 September 2025



Total











€ Thousands 31 December 2024



Total





€ Thousands Assets Other assets - - 424 424 315 Legacy German tax asset - - 4,087 4,087 3,974 Investments – New Investment Strategy - EPIF 2,653 - - 2,653 5,770 Investments – Legacy Real Estate Funds - 64 - 64 64 Cash and cash equivalents - - 14,889 14,889 12,415 Total assets 2,653 64 19,400 22,117 22,538 Liabilities Trade and other payables - - 381 381 389 Manager base and incentive fees - - 625 625 63 Total liabilities - - 1,006 1,006 452 IFRS Net Asset Value 2,653 64 18,394 21,111 22,086 Liquidation cash reserve - - - - (4,748) Legacy German tax cash reserve - - (1,949) (1,949) (2,008) Legacy German tax asset reserve - - (4,087) (4,087) (3,974) Adjusted NAV 2,653 64 12,358 15,075 11,356 Adjusted NAV (€ per Share) 2.64 0.06 12.31 15.01 11.34

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For investment portfolio information, please refer to the Company’s most recent Financial Report, which is available on the Company’s website (www.eurocastleinv.com).

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Circular.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company. On 8 July 2022, the Company announced the relaunch of its investment activity and is currently in the early stages of pursuing its new strategy by initially focusing on opportunistic real estate in Greece with a plan to expand across Southern Europe. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.

1 The Adjusted NAV as at 30 September 2025 reflects additional reserves for the potential liability associated with the legacy German tax matter, which are not accounted for under the IFRS NAV. No formal commitments for this potential liability existed as at 30 September 2025.

2 Per share calculations for Eurocastle throughout this document are based on 1,004,555 shares, unless otherwise stated.

3 Adjusts to reflect the cost of the contractual arrangement in respect of the Legacy German Tax Reserve and the related release of reserves.

4 Reflects corporate cash net of accrued liabilities and other assets.