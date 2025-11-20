New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Nears $20M Raised as Phase 6 Reaches 90% Allocation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance is gaining attention fast. The project is moving through its roadmap at a steady pace, and interest around the presale continues to rise each week. Many investors now see it as one of the most active new top crypto launches of the year. With key developments underway and momentum building inside the community, demand for MUTM is rising as the next crypto stages approach.





The latest updates from the team show that Mutuum Finance is expanding its ecosystem, preparing for its upcoming protocol release, and attracting a growing number of early adopters. While the presale is still active, it is already clear that this DeFi crypto is pulling in strong market interest as it positions itself among the top crypto contenders entering 2026.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is creating a decentralized lending platform designed to give crypto users easier, safer, and more transparent access to liquidity. It focuses on two lending models inside a single ecosystem, allowing users to borrow against digital assets or supply liquidity and earn yield without giving up ownership of their holdings.

The platform aims to simplify lending in DeFi and make it more accessible. Everything runs through smart contracts. Users stay in full control of their assets, while the system handles the mechanics of borrowing, lending, and risk management. This approach has helped the project attract strong early interest.

Mutuum Finance has already secured over $18.8 million in funding from its presale. It also passed 18,000 holders, showing that the project is building a real user base, not just short-term hype. This level of early support has set the tone for the upcoming launch phases and has placed the project among the fastest-growing new crypto tokens of the year.

Stage 6 Status and Market Momentum

The MUTM token is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6 of the presale. This stage is almost full, with 90% of its allocation already sold. The presale began in early 2025 at a price of $0.01, meaning the token has increased by 250% since launch. This steady price growth through each presale stage has fueled strong investor confidence.





The project also operates a 24-hour leaderboard where the largest daily contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This system adds a competitive angle to the presale and helps maintain engagement throughout each stage. Many investors see it as a unique way to reward participation and support consistent liquidity flow into the ecosystem.

As Phase 6 continues to approach full allocation, the supply of tokens available at the current price is shrinking. Each time a stage closes, the price increases, which is why interest rises sharply when allocation enters the final 10%. This pattern has repeated since the presale began, adding urgency for investors who want a position before the next price jump.

Token Supply, Allocation Structure and Payment Options

A total of 4 billion MUTM tokens exist. Out of this supply, 45.5% is allocated to the presale. This equals 1.82 billion tokens available across all stages. The project has already sold more than 800 million tokens, which highlights the strength of demand as the presale moves toward its final phases.

Investors can also purchase MUTM using direct card payments, which has made the presale accessible to a wider audience. Removing limits and allowing simple payment methods has played a major role in the rapid increase in holders.

This supply structure has been one of the major talking points in the community. The large share dedicated to presale buyers shows that the project aims to build broad early adoption. It also gives early investors significant exposure before the token enters public markets and the protocol begins generating real utility.

V1 Launch and Phase 2 Progress

Mutuum Finance recently confirmed that its V1 protocol will go live on Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This launch will introduce the core elements of the platform, including the liquidity pool, the mtToken system, the debt token, and the liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will be supported as the first assets available for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

The team has already completed major milestones inside Phase 2 of the roadmap. Progress includes smart contract development, risk modeling, analytics tools, and system testing. This phase also focused on audit preparation. The project passed a CertiK audit with high marks, adding a strong security signal to the presale.

As the launch draws closer, investor interest has surged. Many view this period before the testnet release as the last major opportunity to buy the token below $0.05. With Phase 6 at 90% allocation and demand rising each week, there is growing urgency among those who believe MUTM could enter 2026 as one of the top crypto launches of the cycle.

The project’s traction, clear development milestones, and consistent presale growth have all contributed to this rising FOMO. Analysts and investors often point to the early performance of major DeFi crypto projects in previous cycles, noting that entering before a protocol release often brings the strongest upside potential.

Mutuum Finance is now positioned in a similar early window. The combination of a fast-moving presale, a rising user base, and a clear timeline for V1 has put MUTM at the center of discussions around new crypto opportunities under $0.05.

Mutuum Finance has moved from an early concept into a fully active presale with real progress behind it. With more than $18.8 million raised, over 18,000 holders, a strong roadmap, and a working V1 release on the horizon, the project is building long-term foundations while still offering early-stage entry levels.

