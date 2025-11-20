Blockchain Messaging Apps Market Set for Explosive Growth to USD 1226.53 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Data Privacy Needs and Decentralized Communication Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Blockchain Messaging Apps Market was valued at USD 65.76 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1226.53 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 44.27% during 2025-2032.

The market for blockchain messaging apps is expanding quickly due to the need for decentralized communication platforms, rising cyberthreats, and increased desire for data privacy.





Download PDF Sample of Blockchain Messaging Apps Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7250

The U.S. Blockchain Messaging Apps Market was valued at USD 16.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 302.02 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43.70% over 2025-2032.

The growing demand for secure communication, stricter data privacy regulations, increased enterprise adoption of blockchain-based solutions, and growing trust and transparency in digital messaging solutions across a range of sectors are all contributing factors to the acceleration of the U.S. blockchain messaging apps market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By End-User, Individual Segment Led the Market in 2024; Commercial Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The individual segment dominated the Blockchain Messaging Apps Market in 2024 with a 76% revenue share due to the increased demand for privacy-oriented communication. The commercial segment will expand at the fastest CAGR of 46.47% during the period 2025-2032 due to increasing enterprise use of secure, blockchain-based messaging solutions.

By Application, Message Segment Led the Market in 2024; Payments Segment is the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The message segment dominated the Blockchain Messaging Apps Market in 2024 with a 77% revenue share, mainly driven by the mass user adoption of secure, decentralized discussions. The payments segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 47.17% between 2025 and 2032 owing the rising intersection of communication and decentralized finance.

By Operating System, Android Segment Led the Market in 2024 and is also the Fastest-Growing Segment during 2025-2032

The Android segment led the Blockchain Messaging Apps Market in 2024 with a 64% revenue share and is expected to develop at the fastest CAGR of 45.17% during 2025-2032. This is due to Android's huge global customer base, particularly in developing countries where financial affordability encourages mobile phone usage.

If You Need Any Customization on Blockchain Messaging Apps Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7250

Regional Insights:

North America led the Blockchain Messaging Apps Market with the largest revenue share of nearly 36% in 2024 owing to its cutting-edge technological infrastructure, wide use of blockchain technology, and robust presence of influential market players.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 47.29% over 2025 to 2032, led by high digitalization, rising smartphone penetration, and heightened blockchain awareness.

Key Players:

Crypviser GmbH

Beepo, Inc.

CryptoDATA

Radical App LLC

Wickr Me

Solana Foundation

Sappchat.com

Telegram

Crypto-Chat

CYBER DUST

Blockchain Messaging Apps Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 65.76 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 1226.53 Billion CAGR CAGR of 44.27% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Operating System (Android, iOS)

• By Application (Message, Payment)

• By End-user (Individual, Business) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Buy Full Research Report on Blockchain Messaging Apps Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7250

Recent Developments:

2025 : Telegram introduced NFT gifting and decentralized account verification, enhancing user engagement and security on its platform.

: Telegram introduced NFT gifting and decentralized account verification, enhancing user engagement and security on its platform. 2024: Solana introduced tools like "Actions" and "Blinks" to enable seamless crypto transactions across websites and apps, expanding its ecosystem's accessibility.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.