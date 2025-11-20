Crucial Innovations Corp. Signs Management Services Agreement with South African Licensed Medicinal Cannabis Cultivator Cannabudgrow (Pty) Ltd

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crucial Innovations Corp ., a pioneering medical cannabis company, announced the signing of a Management Services Agreement (MSA) with Cannabudgrow (Pty) Ltd (“CBG”), a licensed cultivator and exporter of medicinal cannabis based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Under the terms of the agreement, Crucial Innovations will provide CBG with comprehensive management, administrative and strategic services, including oversight of operational, logistical, and business development functions. In return, Crucial Innovations will receive 95% of CBG’s net revenue, following deductions related to regulated cultivation and compliance activities.

“Partnering with Cannabudgrow represents a significant step forward in strengthening our operational footprint and supply chain within one of the world’s most promising emerging medical cannabis markets,” said Crucial Innovations Corp. CEO JP Doran. “CBG’s state-of-the-art indoor cultivation capabilities, combined with CINV’s global expertise in compliance, distribution and product development, position us to deliver safe, consistent and high-quality cannabis-based medicines to patients worldwide.”

Cannabudgrow is fully accredited by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) and operates a GACP- and GMP-certified indoor cultivation facility. Leveraging advanced hydroponic fertigation systems and sustainable LED lighting, the company produces pharmaceutical-grade cannabis designed to meet stringent international quality standards.

This partnership deepens CINV’s operational presence in Africa, enhancing its vertically integrated “seed-to-heal” model that connects cultivation and patient access across global markets. The agreement underscores CINV’s commitment to expanding safe and sustainable access to Cannabis-Based Products for Medicinal Use (CBPMs) while maintaining governance, transparency and ethical operations at every stage.

About Crucial Innovations Corp. (CINV)

Crucial Innovations Corp . (OTC: CINV) is a pioneering medical cannabis company. With a fully licensed network of esteemed cultivators, CINV delivers carefully curated cannabis to the medicinal market in the UK and Europe through its vertically integrated seed-to-sale process. At CINV, we are establishing a new standard for cultivating high-quality cannabis-based products for medicinal use (CBPMs), ensuring consistency, safety, and accessibility across the global supply chain. For more information, please visit www.cinvcorp.com .

About Cannabudgrow (Pty) Ltd

Based in Johannesburg, South Africa, Cannabudgrow (Pty) Ltd is a licensed cultivator and exporter of medicinal cannabis accredited by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA). Through precision-controlled indoor cultivation and sustainable production practices, Cannabudgrow produces premium-grade medicinal cannabis meeting international GACP and GMP standards. Learn more at www.cannabudgrow.com .