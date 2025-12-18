Crucial Innovations Retains FOCUS Capital Partners to Support Strategic Growth and Investment Initiatives

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crucial Innovations Corp. (“CINV” or “the Company”), an international pioneering medical cannabis company, announced that it has formally retained FOCUS Capital Partners (“FOCUS”), a global leader in the middle-market investment banking sector with specialized advisory capabilities across 11 industries and a worldwide network of senior bankers.



“Partnering with FOCUS is a pivotal milestone for CINV,” said CINV CEO JP Doran. “FOCUS brings a rare combination of broad investment-banking expertise and deep, sector-specific knowledge of the global medical cannabis industry. Their experience advising institutional investors, executing strategic M&A, and supporting complex growth strategies will materially enhance CINV’s capabilities across capital markets, corporate development, and long-term strategic planning. We are energized by this collaboration and confident it will accelerate our path toward scalable, institutional-grade growth.”

FOCUS will advise CINV on institutional capital formation, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic advisory initiatives, supporting the Company’s next phase of growth, international expansion, and corporate development. FOCUS’s senior bankers bring extensive experience across regulated, health-adjacent industries, with particularly deep expertise in cannabis, and vertically integrated supply chains - expertise that aligns directly with CINV’s seed-to-heal operating model.

“Medical cannabis is entering a new phase of institutional relevance, and CINV is building the kind of platform investors are increasingly looking for,” said Robert Adams, CEO of FOCUS Capital Partners. “We look forward to supporting the Company’s strategic growth and long-term value creation through disciplined advisory and M&A execution.”

As medical cannabis continues its evolution into a globally regulated and institutionally investable healthcare sector, CINV is advancing initiatives to expand GMP-certified production, develop evidence-based cannabis-based medicinal products (CBPMs), and broaden clinical, commercial, and distribution partnerships. Through its engagement with FOCUS, CINV gains a trusted advisor capable of supporting institutional investment strategies, M&A execution, cross-border strategic transactions, and long-term corporate and financial strategy.

As part of its longer-term corporate roadmap, CINV continues to progress toward becoming a public company and aspires to pursue a listing on a major U.S. exchange, including Nasdaq, in 2026, subject to market conditions, regulatory requirements, and corporate readiness. This ambition reflects CINV’s focus on governance, scale, transparency, and global investor accessibility as it advances its international growth strategy.

About Crucial Innovations Corp. (CINV)

Crucial Innovations Corp. is an international pioneering medical cannabis company. With a fully licensed network of esteemed cultivators, CINV delivers carefully curated cannabis to the medicinal market in the UK and Europe through its vertically integrated seed-to-sale process. At CINV, we are establishing a new standard for cultivating high-quality cannabis-based products for medicinal use (CBPMs), ensuring consistency, safety, and accessibility across the global supply chain. For more information, please visit www.cinvcorp.com.

About FOCUS Capital Partners

FOCUS Capital Partners is an international corporate finance advisory firm specialising in M&A, capital raising and tax advisory services. With a team of 100+ professionals in offices across the UK, Ireland and the USA, FOCUS delivers world-class advisory services to middle-market companies with its client-first philosophy, personalised service, deep industry knowledge, and results-driven solutions. FOCUS operates as FOCUS Capital Partners in Europe and FOCUS Investment Banking in the USA. For more information, please visit www.focuscapitalpartners.ie and www.focusbankers.com



Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

cinv@kcsa.com

+1-570-209-2947