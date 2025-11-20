Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Size to Surpass USD 36.22 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibody drug conjugates (ADC) market size is calculated at USD 14.75 billion in 2024, grows to USD 16.14 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 36.22 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2034. The market is growing due to increasing adoption of targeted cancer therapies and rising investments in biopharmaceutical research for personalized treatments. Additionally, advances in ADC technology are improving efficacy and reducing side effects.

Key Takeaways

North America dominated the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) market with a revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the breast cancer segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By application, the blood cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By product, the Kadcyla segment led the market in 2024.

By product, the Enhertu segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By target, the HER2 segment dominated the market in 2024.

By target, the CD22 segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By technology, the cleavable segment held the highest market share in 2024.

By technology, the non-cleavable linker segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report Here@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8567

What is Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC)?

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) are targeted cancer therapies that combine an antibody with a potent drug, delivering it directly to cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue. The Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for targeted cancer therapies that improve treatment efficacy while minimizing side effects. Advances in ADC technology, including better linkers and cytotoxic agents, are enhancing drug precision and patient outcomes. The increasing prevalence of cancer, higher investment in biopharmaceutical research, and approval of new ADC therapies by regulatory authorities are further driving market expansion globally. Personalized medicine trends also support ADC adoption.

For Instance, In June 2025, the U.S. approved Datroway (datopotamab deruxtecan), an ADC designed to target the TROP2 protein, for treating adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who had received prior therapies.



What are the Primary Growth Drivers of the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market?

The Key growth drivers of the market include the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand for targeted and personalized therapies, and advancements in ADC technology that enhance efficacy and safety. Growing R&D investments by pharmaceutical companies, expanding clinical trials, and favorable regulatory approvals are further accelerating market growth. Additionally, collaborations and strategic partnerships among biotech firms are boosting innovation and commercialization of new ADC treatments worldwide.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research (Global Deep Dive USD 3800) https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8567

Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 16.14 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 36.22 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.4 % from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2025 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends Segments covered Application, Product, Target, Technology, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait Key company profiled Seagen, Inc., (previously Seattle Genetics, Inc.); Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca PLC, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Pfizer, Inc.; ImmunoGen, Inc.; Gilead Sciences, Inc. (acquired Immunomedics); Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

For more information, visit the Nova One Advisor website or email the team at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | Call us : +1 804 420 9370

What are the Key trends in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market in 2024?

In January 2024, Celltrion, Inc. and WuXi XDC signed an MoU to jointly advance antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development and manufacturing services.

In January 2024, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. acquired Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. to enhance its oncology portfolio, especially in prostate cancer, by utilizing Ambrx’s advanced antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology.

What are the Emerging Challenges in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market?

The market faces challenges such as high development and manufacturing costs, complex production processes, and potential toxicity issues affecting patient safety. Limited availability of skilled professionals and difficulties in ensuring stable linker-drug combinations also hinder progress. Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements and lengthy approval timelines slow market entry, while competition from alternative cancer therapies adds further pressure.

Segmental Insights

By Application Insights

How did the Breast Cancer Segment Dominate the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market in 2024?

The breast cancer segment held the largest market share in the market due to the high global prevalence of the disease and strong demand for targeted therapies. ADCs have shown significant effectiveness in treating HER2-positive and triple-negative breast cancer, offering better outcomes with fewer side effects. Increased FDA approvals, ongoing clinical trials, and rising investments in oncology research have further strengthened the dominance of this segment.

The blood cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to the increasing incidence of leukemia and lymphoma and the growing adoption of targeted therapies like ADCs. ADCs offer improved precision in eliminating malignant cells while minimizing toxicity compared to conventional chemotherapy. Ongoing clinical trials, strong R&D investments, and new product approvals are driving innovation in hematologic oncology, making this segment one of the most rapidly expanding areas in the ADC market.

By Product Insights

What made the Kadcyla Segment Dominant in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market in 2024?

The Kadcyla segment led the market due to its proven clinical effectiveness and widespread adoption for treating HER2-positive breast cancer. As one of the first FDA-approved antibody-drug conjugates, Kadcyla set a strong benchmark for targeted cancer therapy. Its ability to deliver potent anti-cancer agents directly to tumor cells with reduced side effects has driven its dominance, supported by increasing global demand and expanded therapeutic indications.

The Enhertu segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to its strong clinical success and expanding approvals across multiple cancer types, including breast, lung, and gastric cancers. Its innovative HER2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate design offers superior efficacy and improved patient outcomes. Rising global adoption, ongoing clinical trials exploring new indications, and strategic collaborations are boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

For Instance, In January 2025, the U.S. approved Enhertu for treating unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-low or ultralow breast cancer, broadening its use to a larger patient group.



By Target Insights

Why the HER2 Segment Dominated the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market in 2024?

The HER2 segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the high prevalence of HER2-positive cancers, particularly breast and gastric cancers, and the proven success of targeted therapies like Kadcyla and Enhertu. These HER2-directed ADCs have demonstrated strong clinical efficacy and safety, leading to widespread adoption. Continuous research, expanding treatment indications, and growing regulatory approvals further reinforced the dominance of the HER2 segment in the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) market.

The CD22 segment is expected to grow at the fastest due to increasing use of CD22-targeted ADCs in treating hematologic cancer, especially B-cell malignancies like leukemia and lymphoma. These ADCs offer high specificity and effectiveness by directly targeting cancerous B-cells while minimizing harm to healthy cells. Rising clinical trials, strong research investments, and successful approvals of therapies such as lnotuzumab Ozogamicin are further propelling the rapid expansion of the CD22 segment.

By Technology Insights

What Made the Cleavable Segment Dominant in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market in 2024?

The cleavable segment held the highest market share in 2024 due to its superior ability to release cytotoxic drugs precisely at the tumor site, enhancing therapeutic efficacy while minimizing damage to healthy tissues. This technology enables better drug delivery control and improved safety profiles, making it widely preferred in ADC development. Its proven success in several approved ADCs and ongoing advancements in linker chemistry have further strengthened its dominance in the market.

The non-cleavable segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to its enhanced stability to deliver cytotoxic payloads directly within target cancer cells, reducing premature drug release. This technology provides improved safety and prolonged circulation time, leading to better treatment outcomes. Growing research on next-generation ADCs and rising preference for stable linkers in oncology drug development are driving the rapid expansion of the non-cleavable segment during the forecast period.

By Regional Analysis

How is North America contributing to the Expansion of the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market?

North America dominated the market in 2024 due to the strong presence of leading biopharmaceutical companies, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high investment in oncology research. Favorable regulatory support from the FDA and early adoption of innovative cancer therapies further fueled market growth. Additionally, rising cancer prevalence, increasing clinical trials, and the availability of approved ADCs such as Kadcyla and Enhertu contributed to North America’s leading revenue share in the global market.

How is Asia-Pacific Accelerating the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market?

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising cancer incidence, improving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing access to advanced treatments. Growing investments in biopharmaceutical research, expanding clinical trials, and supportive government initiatives are driving ADC adoption. Additionally, collaborations between global and regional pharmaceutical companies and rising awareness of targeted cancer therapies are boosting market growth across major countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Top Key Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the antibody drug Conjugates market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Seagen, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

ADC Therapeutics SA

Recent Developments in the Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) Market

In June 2024, Adcytherix SAS was founded and raised €30 million in seed funding to develop innovative antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) aimed at addressing unmet needs in cancer treatment.

In January 2024, MediLink Therapeutics partnered with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. through a licensing and collaboration agreement to develop YL211, an advanced next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

More Insights in Nova One Advisor:

Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Antibody Drug Conjugates market.

By Application

Blood Cancer Leukemia Lymphoma Multiple Myeloma

Breast Cancer

Urothelial Cancer & Bladder Cancer

Other Cancer



By Product

Kadcyla

Enhertu

Adcetris

Padcev

Trodelvy

Polivy

Others



By Target

HER2

CD22

CD30

Others

By Technology

Type Cleavable Linker Non-cleavable Linker Linkerless

Linker Technology Type VC Sulfo-SPDB VA Hydrazone Others

Payload Technology MMAE MMAF DM4 Camptothecin Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report (Global Deep Dive USD 3800) https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8567

About-Us

Nova One Advisor is a global leader in market intelligence and strategic consulting, committed to delivering deep, data-driven insights that power innovation and transformation across industries. With a sharp focus on the evolving landscape of life sciences, we specialize in navigating the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and the oncology market, enabling our clients to lead in some of the most revolutionary and high-impact areas of healthcare.

Our expertise spans the entire biotech and pharmaceutical value chain, empowering startups, global enterprises, investors, and research institutions that are pioneering the next generation of therapies in regenerative medicine, oncology, and precision medicine.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Towards Chemical and Materials | Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Healthcare | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Automotive | Towards Consumer Goods | Nova One Advisor | Nutraceuticals Func Foods | Onco Quant | Sustainability Quant | Specialty Chemicals Analytics | Towards Chem and Material

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

Contact Us

USA: +1 804 420 9370

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com