ATIS Acquires M.A.N Elevator Inspections

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIS, a premier provider of elevator and escalator inspections, consulting, and managed services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of M.A.N Elevator Inspections into its national operations.

Based in Florida, M.A.N Elevator Inspections has earned a strong reputation for providing thorough, code-compliant elevator inspections and exceptional customer service. With decades of combined experience, M.A.N’s team of certified inspectors has supported building owners, property managers, and contractors across southeastern and western Florida in maintaining safe and reliable vertical transportation systems.

The integration enhances ATIS’s regional presence and expands its capacity to deliver responsive, high-quality inspection services nationwide. M.A.N Elevator Inspections’ dedication to technical excellence and client care aligns seamlessly with ATIS’s mission and ongoing commitment to elevator safety, compliance, and performance.

About ATIS

ATIS is one of North America’s largest providers of vertical transportation consulting, inspections, and managed services. With a team of more than 200 inspectors and consultants, ATIS provides unparalleled service across the US and Canada to more than 15,000 clients, promoting the safety and performance of nearly 100,000 elevators and escalators. Renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, ATIS provides expert consulting services for a wide range of projects across all sectors, including new construction, modernization, and asset management, with fully managed elevator solutions that include maintenance management and certificate management.

