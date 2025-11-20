Aurora Mobile and Super 8 Hotels Form Strategic Partnership to Enhance Guest Experience with Intelligent Messaging Solutions

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Super 8 Hotels China (“Super 8 Hotels”). Leveraging Aurora Mobile’s intelligent push notification solution, JPush, the two companies will build an intelligent messaging hub to support next-generation hotel service models and enhance the guest experience. This collaboration reflects the growing opportunities from hotel chains that are increasingly embracing technologies to upgrade their service models and deliver more personalized, efficient guest experiences.

Traditional hotel systems often experience bottlenecks in information flow and responsiveness. As the hotel sector undergoes digital transformation, technology is evolving from a supporting tool to a core competitive advantage. Super 8 Hotels recognizes that today’s travelers expect more than just a place to stay; they seek real-time, personalized service. By integrating JPush, Super 8 Hotels is building a more connected digital service ecosystem that supports guests throughout their entire journey, from pre-arrival planning and on-property experience to post-stay engagement.

JPush offers powerful technical capabilities that support a wide variety of hotel services. The system enables Super 8 Hotels to provide guests with precise, scenario-based information based on their profiles and real-time context. For example, business travelers can receive information tailored to meeting facilities while vacationers can receive recommendations for local attractions and curated experiences. This contextual intelligence helps the hotel to provide more timely and relevant services to different customer segments.

JPush also helps Super 8 Hotels digitally optimize its end-to-end service workflows. From booking confirmation and check-in guidance to on-property support, the system enables a more seamless digital experience. With intelligent push messaging, guests can receive faster responses and hotel staff receive clearer, more accurate service requests that will improve service efficiency and guest satisfaction.

With its open and scalable architecture, JPush provides a future-proof foundation for Super 8 Hotels’ evolving service use cases. The system goes beyond basic notifications to support integration with a broader range of smart devices and service modules, creating a more intelligent hotel ecosystem.

This partnership strengthens the digital foundation supporting Super 8 Hotels’ long-term innovation in guest services. The stability and scalability of JPush are designed to help Super 8 Hotels maintain consistent service quality while exploring new service models. This will enhance operational efficiency and drive the digital transformation of the broader hotel industry, setting a new benchmark for technology-driven upgrades.

Looking ahead, Super 8 Hotels and Aurora Mobile plan to deepen their collaboration by further integrating AI and messaging technologies. Together, the companies aim to deliver smarter, more personalized guest experiences and will continue driving innovation across the hospitality sector.

