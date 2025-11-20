OTC Markets Group Welcomes Grayscale Sui Trust (SUI) to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Grayscale Sui Trust (SUI) (OTCQX: GSUI), one of the first investment vehicles that enables investors to gain exposure to the token underlying the SUI platform ("SUI"), has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market.

Grayscale Sui Trust (SUI) begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “GSUI.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We’re thrilled for GSUI to begin trading on OTC Markets’ premier platform,” said Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, Head of Product & Research at Grayscale. “As blockchain networks like Sui continue to push the boundaries of scalability and performance, Grayscale is proud to partner with OTC Markets to provide investors with exposure to this next generation of innovation.”

About Grayscale Sui Trust (SUI)

Grayscale SUI Trust (the "Trust") is one of the first investment vehicles that enables investors to gain exposure to the token underlying the SUI platform ("SUI") in the form of a security while avoiding the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping SUI, directly.

Shares of the Trust (based on SUI per Share as indicated below) are designed to track the SUI market price, less fees and expenses. SUI is a digital asset that is created and transmitted through the operations of the peer-to-peer SUI Network, a decentralized network of computers that operates on cryptographic protocols. The SUI Network allows people to exchange tokens of value, called SUI, which are recorded on a public transaction ledger known as a blockchain.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID™ Basic Market and Pink Limited™ Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS™ are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Grayscale Sui Trust (“GSUI”) is speculative and entails a high level of risk, including the risk that an investor could lose their entire investment. The Sui protocol was relatively recently conceived, and its particular underlying technological mechanisms may not function as intended, which could have an adverse impact on the value of SUI, respectively, and an investment in the Shares.

Although the shares of certain Grayscale products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in the new products should not assume that the shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators, such as the SEC, FINRA, or other regulatory bodies may have regarding such products. As a result, shareholders of such products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the shares indefinitely. To date, certain products have not met their investment objective, and the shares of such products quoted on OTC Markets have not reflected the value of the digital assets held by such products, less such products’ expenses and other liabilities, but have instead traded at a premium over such value, which at times has been substantial. There have also been instances where the shares of certain products have traded at a discount.

GSUI is distributed by Grayscale Securities, LLC.