IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring John D. Kuhns, CEO of Numa Numa Resources Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MiningNewsWire Podcast is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features John D. Kuhns, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of Numa Numa Resources Inc., a mining and infrastructure development company focused on unlocking transformational opportunities in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

To begin the interview, Kuhns offered a clear overview of the company’s mission and the opportunity ahead.

“Numa Numa Resources is focused on infrastructure development in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, which is currently a political unit of Papua New Guinea, although they want to be independent,” he said. “The reason we’re focused there is because Bougainville has very, very significant resources, not just mineral resources, which a lot of people know about, but also fisheries, exotic timber, and so forth. It’s a real opportunity if one can put up with the pretty limited economic development currently going on.”

He then explained how trust, legitimacy, and alignment with Bougainvillean priorities form the core of the company’s strategy.

“Getting the trust and respect of Bougainvilleans is obviously critical to not only our mission, but the mission of anybody who wants to do business in Bougainville. The way to do that is not to be presumptuous enough to think that what you want to do is the most important thing, but rather to appeal to the Bougainvilleans and ask them what they would like to see… They suffered through a civil war about 40 years ago, so they need to rebuild their economy to develop a prosperous way of life and to hopefully enable them to become independent from Papua New Guinea.”

Building on that, Kuhns discussed how this foundation creates a path toward future development and the company’s near-term trajectory.

“Our mission is to not only develop resources with them in Bougainville but certainly take advantage of the current rabid appetite for the metals which can be mined and found in Bougainville—namely copper, gold, and silver—and to use that to become a public company sometime in the next six to eight months.”

Join IBN’s Carmel Fisher and John D. Kuhns, Chairman, CEO, and Founder of Numa Numa Resources, for a conversation on Bougainville’s resource potential, Numa Numa’s integrated development strategy, and the company’s roadmap toward public markets.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.miningnewswire.com

About Numa Numa Resources

Numa Numa Resources Inc. is a mining and infrastructure development company focused on unlocking transformational opportunities in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, where the company is headquartered and where its management has lived and worked for 10 years.

Bougainville, a resource-rich archipelago in the South Pacific, is perhaps best known as the home of the Panguna Mine. Developed by Rio Tinto, the Panguna Mine was the largest open cut copper and gold mine in the world when it operated from 1972 to 1989 before being shuttered due to a civil war, called “the Crisis,” between Bougainville and its parent government Papua New Guinea. In 2001, the Bougainville Peace Agreement ended the war and awarded Bougainville limited autonomy, including its own constitution, by which ownership of the mine reverted to its customary landowners. A majority of the Panguna Mine’s copper, gold, and silver ore resources remain within its walls, making the fully explored and developed Panguna Mine one of the largest ore bodies in the world, today worth approximately $100 billion. Most geologists who have studied Bougainville believe that other nearby locations such as Mainoki and Karato are highly prospective and may contain ore deposits similar in size and scale to those of the Panguna Mine.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.NumaNumaResources.com

