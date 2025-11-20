authID Joins NVIDIA Connect to Advance Enterprise and AI Agent Security Innovation and Opportunities

Entry into NVIDIA Connect represents a key milestone in authID’s evolution as a pioneer in binding trusted human identity to Agentic AI

DENVER, CO , Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID (Nasdaq: AUID), a leader in biometric identity authentication, today announced it has joined the NVIDIA Connect Program, a global ecosystem that supports artificial intelligence innovators through access to advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) technologies, training, and collaborative opportunities.

Entry into NVIDIA Connect represents a key milestone in authID’s evolution as a pioneer in binding trusted human identity to AI agents. The participation in this program represents collaboration with one of the world’s most influential AI companies and strengthens authID’s mission to deliver auditable, privacy-preserving, and compliance-supporting AI security to enterprises worldwide.

“NVIDIA’s Connect ecosystem is where the next generation of AI innovation is being shaped,” said Rhon Daguro, Chief Executive Officer of authID. “Joining this program reinforces authID’s position at the forefront of Agentic AI governance. As organizations begin deploying AI agents, they need the same accountability and transparency standards we demand from human users. That’s exactly the gap authID is closing, specifically with our recently-announced authID MandateTM framework for agentic AI governance. Enterprises and governments alike are looking for identity-anchored assurance to safely deploy Agentic AI. NVIDIA’s support accelerates our ability to deliver those standards at scale, and allow our customers to confidently launch their AI initiatives.”

Through the NVIDIA Connect Program, authID will have access to NVIDIA’s industry-leading AI and machine learning frameworks to enhance its AI security architecture. These resources will accelerate authID’s development of GPU-powered biometric and policy engines that authenticate, authorize, and continuously monitor both human and AI agents in real time.

Daguro added, “authID’s acceptance into NVIDIA Connect is a step forward in our commitment to serve the customers in the NVIDIA ecosystem who need AI Agent security that provides governance now and will continue to progress as Agentic AI continues to evolve.”

About authID Inc.

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, eliminating any assumption of 'who' is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology, authID provides the most secure digital identity experience. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees, contractors, and vendors, as well as bringing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For more information, please visit www.authID.ai.

Investor Relations Contacts



authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai

Media Contacts



Walter Fowler

1-631-334-3864

wfowler@nexttechcomms.com