RentRedi Earns Top 50 Financial Technology Company Nod for Smart Rent Payment Innovations

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentRedi , the fastest-growing rental management software built for smart real estate investors, has been named to The Financial Technology Report’s Top 50 Financial Technology Companies of 2025, earning national recognition for its intelligent rent payment and collection technologies that help independent landlords grow their businesses and build long-term wealth.

This year’s awardees represent the fintech companies shaping how capital moves and how financial institutions operate – an ecosystem RentRedi is proud to help lead through payment tools that give rental owners more control, more visibility, and more predictability in their cash flow.

A Win for Landlords Focused on Growth and Financial Freedom

“Landlords are savvy investors who want tools that help them operate smarter, protect their time, and grow their portfolios with confidence,” said RentRedi Co-founder and CEO, Ryan Barone. “Being named one of the Top 50 fintech companies of 2025 is a recognition of our commitment to building intelligent, modern financial tools that make rental ownership more predictable and more profitable.”

Smart Payments That Power Smarter Portfolios

RentRedi’s rent collection system is built for landlords who treat their properties like the business assets they are. From automated rent reminders to scheduled payments, accelerated funding, and intelligent reporting, RentRedi streamlines the financial heartbeat of a rental business: monthly rent.

RentRedi brings premium fintech standards to everyday rental operations without adding complexity to a landlord’s workflow. Recent platform data shows the impact: renters enrolled in autopay have a 99% on-time rent payment rate , compared to 88% for those who don’t use autopay. This reliability helps landlords stabilize income, plan improvements, and scale with confidence.

Automation That Protects Both Cash Flow and Time

RentRedi’s newest addition, Late Rent Reports , uses real-time data to help landlords spot potential issues earlier. Delivered monthly, it flags units falling behind and includes a one-click way to send reminders to all affected tenants. It’s automation designed to help owners act faster and improve collection outcomes without adding administrative work to their plates.

Other payment innovations include:

More consistent on-time payments across a wide range of property types through RentRedi Autopay, which allows tenants to schedule monthly rent payments automatically. For shared units, tenants can each set up their own autopay to contribute their portion of rent, reducing coordination challenges for both renters and landlords.

across a wide range of property types through RentRedi Autopay, which allows tenants to schedule monthly rent payments automatically. For shared units, tenants can each set up their own autopay to contribute their portion of rent, reducing coordination challenges for both renters and landlords. Faster, more reliable access to monthly income made possible by accelerated funding , which shortens the time it takes for rent to move from a tenant’s payment to a landlord’s bank account. The upgraded underwriting and onboarding flow supports two-day funding, helping landlords manage cash flow with greater clarity. This also provides tenants with more accurate account balances, reducing the risk of overdrafts and the fees that come with them.

made possible by , which shortens the time it takes for rent to move from a tenant’s payment to a landlord’s bank account. The upgraded underwriting and onboarding flow supports two-day funding, helping landlords manage cash flow with greater clarity. This also provides tenants with more accurate account balances, reducing the risk of overdrafts and the fees that come with them. More flexibility for tenants and fewer payment delays for landlords with multiple payment options, including ACH, credit or debit cards, and cash-based digital payments through partners like Chime. This flexibility helps tenants pay in the way that works best for them, removing friction that can slow down collections.

with multiple payment options, including ACH, credit or debit cards, and cash-based digital payments through partners like Chime. This flexibility helps tenants pay in the way that works best for them, removing friction that can slow down collections. Time saved and fewer manual follow-ups for landlords through Automated Rent Reminders, which notify tenants ahead of upcoming due dates. Reminders can be scheduled for a set number of days before rent is due, helping renters stay on track and reducing the need for landlords to chase down payments.

Financing for Portfolio Growth

For landlords focused on expanding their portfolios, RentRedi offers flexible financing powered by Stripe Capital . The program is designed to fit naturally into how owners already operate on the platform, providing fast access to funding that supports renovations, acquisitions, or general growth initiatives.

Repayments are automated directly through RentRedi’s built-in rent collection and accounting features, helping landlords maintain steady cash flow even as they scale. By adding capital access to its suite of intelligent rental management tools, RentRedi gives investors a more confident path to long-term portfolio expansion.

Credit-Building Tools That Supports Tenants’ Financial Health

RentRedi’s Credit Reporting feature helps tenants build their financial health by reporting on-time rent payments to Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion. This empowers renters to strengthen their credit standing using the payments they’re already making, turning routine rent activity into meaningful financial progress.

This support also benefits rental owners: when credit reporting is used, landlords see a 13% increase in on-time payments , and renters with “poor” to “fair” credit (300–669) pay on time 93% of the time when enrolled. When tenants feel supported in their financial journey, it builds trust and fosters longer-lasting landlord–tenant relationships that contribute to more stable tenancy and consistent income.

Security and Verification That Build Trust

RentRedi integrates Stripe Identity to verify landlord identities before rent collection accounts are activated, adding a critical layer of protection for both landlords and tenants. Identity verification also accelerates underwriting, enabling landlords to begin collecting rent faster while maintaining strong safeguards.

Through its expanded partnership with Plaid, RentRedi also offers automated Tenant Income and Asset Verification , giving landlords a more accurate financial picture of applicants without requiring sensitive documents like pay stubs or bank statements. To ensure bank statements are reviewed accurately, two years of past bank statements are reviewed, while the applicant’s sensitive financial data and privacy remain secure. This reduces fraud, protects applicant privacy, and strengthens overall screening decisions – all within a secure, streamlined application process.

About RentRedi

RentRedi is the leading comprehensive, data-powered rental management software for smart landlords and investors. It helps landlords and their tenants rent smarter by providing all the tools and intelligence needed to optimize portfolios, boost retention, reduce turnover, and improve the lives of everyone in the rental process. By combining real-time data, user behavior insights, and customer feedback with a modern, intuitive interface, RentRedi delivers solutions that help savvy real estate investors increase revenue, reduce risk, save time, minimize friction, and improve relationships. For landlords, the all-in-one web and mobile app streamlines rent collection, listings, tenant screening, lease signing, maintenance coordination, accounting, and more. For their tenants, it includes online rent payment, auto-pay, credit building and boosting, 24/7 maintenance requests, among other services.