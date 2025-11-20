Konica Minolta Healthcare Reinforces Leadership in Advanced Radiography with Seven Scientific Presentations on Dynamic Digital Radiography at RSNA 2025

WAYNE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., a leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology, is pleased to announce seven scientific presentations on Dynamic Digital Radiography (DDR) at the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) to be held November 30 – December 4 in Chicago. This is the fifth consecutive year that DDR is part of the RSNA Scientific Sessions and the first year DDR is featured in three oral presentations, two being part of the late-breaking Science Session on Next-Generation Imaging: Advances in Low and Non-Contrast Techniques, which highlights cutting-edge technologies. Konica Minolta Healthcare will showcase DDR in RSNA Booth 2165.

DDR is a non-invasive cineradiography imaging technique that acquires up to 15 sequential radiographs per second and processes them as a cine loop, enabling clinicians to observe the physiological cycle as well as individual radiographs. This novel, low-dose advancement in digital X-ray enables visualization of anatomy in motion with a simple acquisition.

The seven RSNA 2025 presentations further demonstrate the clinical value of DDR in radiography across a broad range of clinical conditions: interstitial lung disease, COPD with emphysema, lung cancer, pulmonary thrombo-embolism (PTE), perfusion abnormalities, ventilation function and pulmonary blood flow assessment. Collectively, these studies report that DDR provides a contrast-free, non-invasive method for imaging lung diseases, lesions and emboli, investigating functional pulmonary impairment and assessing ventilation in diseased lungs. Additionally, the chest studies described in the research below do not use contrast, which is unique for cardiac imaging and pulmonary perfusion exams. And, as noted by Cellina et al., portable DDR delivers new opportunities for identifying ventilation disparities and evaluating respiratory interventions in Intensive Care Units.

“Konica Minolta congratulates the authors on the acceptance of their DDR research studies for presentation at RSNA 2025, the largest worldwide gathering of radiology professionals all year,” says John Sabol, PhD, Clinical Research Manager, Konica Minolta Healthcare. “The adoption of DDR is accelerating globally, as demonstrated by the diverse geographies of the researchers from Japan, China, India and Italy. These studies further demonstrate that DDR delivers on RSNA’s vision for Imaging the Individual and the importance of tailoring imaging to the patient and their condition to realize the potential of precision medicine.”

Oral Scientific Presentations

Effort-Independent, Non-Contrast Ventilatory Assessment of Interstitial Lung Disease Progression Using Resting-State Dynamic Chest Radiography

In a late-breaking abstract, Ono et at. reports that DDR with a data analysis solution, Resting-State Silhouette Tracking for Thoracic Respiratory Assessment and Characterization of Kinetics (REST-TRACK), can distinguish healthy lungs from interstitial lung disease in patients and shows promise for monitoring disease progression. The authors also report DDR can detect latent ventilatory and diaphragmatic dysfunction that is not captured by spirometry. Kojiro Ono, Konica Minolta Japan, will present the findings in Session S1-STCE2, November 30 in the Learning Center Theater 2.

Dynamic Chest Radiography Improves Detection and Diagnostic Confidence of Lung Cancer Lesions Compared to Conventional Radiography

In the Chest Imaging (Radiography) Scientific Session, Takumi et al., shares how DDR significantly improves detection of lung cancer lesions and diagnostic confidence compared to conventional chest radiography, especially in cases where anatomical overlap complicates diagnosis. Koji Takumi, MD, PhD, Kagoshima University, Japan, will present the findings in Session M3-SSCHO3, December 1 in room S501.

Dynamic Digital Radiography-Derived Perfusion Indices Reflect Structural and Functional Impairment in COPD with Emphysema

Okada et al. compares DDR with spirometry and high-resolution CT as a possible quantitative biomarker for pulmonary emphysema in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The authors report that the diagnostic performance of DDR correlates with CT and Goddard Scores, demonstrating good diagnostic performance. As important, DDR provides pulmonary perfusion mapping and quantifies functional impairment, a capability that remains limited with CT and spirometry. Masahiro Okada, MD, PhD, Nihon University Itabashi Hospital, Tokyo, Japan, will present the findings in Session R4-STCE2, December 4 in the Learning Center Theater 2.

On-Demand Scientific Presentations

Portable DDR: Bringing Dynamic Chest Imaging to the Bedside

Cellina et al. describes how the use of portable DDR allows for bedside dynamic acquisitions to identify ventilation disparities and diaphragmatic dysfunction due to various etiologies in the Intensive Care Unit. The authors note that the ability to investigate perfusion abnormalities without contrast make it a safe alternative for patients with impaired renal function or severe allergies. The exhibit with lead author Michaela Cellina, MD, ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco, Milan, Italy, will be available on-demand in the CHEE: Chest Imaging Education Exhibits in the Learning Center.

Pulmonary Blood Flow Analysis Using Oblique Dynamic Chest Radiography

Nakajima et al. discusses oblique dynamic chest radiography, a technique commonly used in lung scintigraphy, with DDR to allow for the assessment of pulmonary blood flow in lung regions behind the heart. The exhibit with lead author

Tasuku Nakajima, MD, University of Toyama, Japan, will be available on-demand in the CHEE: Chest Imaging Education Exhibits in the Learning Center.

Automated Ventilatory Function Assessment Using Deep Learning Analysis of Dynamic Chest Radiography: An Imaging-Based Alternative to Spirometry

Yaya et al. reports on the use a deep-learning algorithm to analyze DDR imaging to identify ventilatory dysfunction and assess airflow impairment severity with high diagnostic accuracy. The poster, T5B-SPCH, with lead author Yaya Guo, Southern Medical University, China, will be presented during the Chest Imaging Tuesday Afternoon Poster Discussions II on December 2 in the Learning Center.

From Static to Dynamic – Advancing PTE Diagnosis Through the Lens of DDR

Philip et al. evaluates the diagnostic accuracy of DDR in cases of suspected acute PTE. The authors’ preliminary findings indicate DDR can show remnant pulmonary perfusion – and perfusion percentages in upper, mid and lower pulmonary zones – that is not readily available with CT angiography. DDR also demonstrated better sensitivity and positive and negative predictive values compared to transthoracic 2D echocardiography in the evaluation of PTE. The poster, T5B-SPER, with lead author Robin Philip, MBBS, Bhrati Hospital, Mumbai, India, will be presented during the Emergency Radiology Tuesday Afternoon Poster Discussions II on December 2 in the Learning Center.

