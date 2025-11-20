ECD Autodesign’s Latest Overhauled Defender 110 is a Nod to the Original Camel Trophy Vehicles





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its custom luxury builds, including bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs and Toyota FJs, today announced the launch of its latest bespoke build, Project Camel Trophy, a full-frame restoration and reinvention of a client-owned Defender 110. What arrived at ECD as a well-worn, decades-old truck has been meticulously rebuilt, modernized, and transformed into an expedition-ready icon that honors the spirit of the legendary Camel Trophy era.

Restored from the ground up, the client’s original Defender now emerges in striking Land Rover Sandglow Gloss, instantly recognizable as a tribute to one of the most iconic off-road palettes in automotive history. The exterior is elevated with a Narvik Black roof, matching accents, body-colored Wolf Steel wheels, and BFG All-Terrain tires, giving the classic silhouette an unmistakable, heritage-rich presence. A full external 6-point roll cage, Safety Devices expedition rack, Warn heavy-duty winch, and HELLA 7-inch driving lights complete the transformation, preparing the restored vehicle for whatever adventures lie ahead.

Underneath its vintage skin, ECD rebuilt the Defender with modern power and capability. The original powertrain has been replaced with a GM LS3 V8 paired with a 6L80E automatic transmission, supported by upgraded 24-spline heavy-duty axles and ALCON high-performance brakes. From a custom ECD fuel tank to the single-side outlet exhaust, every mechanical component has been renewed or upgraded to deliver reliability, performance, and drivability that far exceed the vehicle’s original specification.

Inside, the client’s once-simple interior has been transformed into a handcrafted cabin blending luxury with rugged authenticity. Scheel-Mann Traveler seats, front and middle row, are wrapped in Nappa Schwarz and Kastanienbraun leather with cream piping and vertical diamond stitching, restoring comfort while elevating refinement. Four inward-facing jump seats in the cargo area pay homage to traditional Defender utility. Additional upgrades include a leather-wrapped Puma dash, brown leather center console, premium billet metal hardware, black Nappa leather headliner, and ambient LED courtesy lighting.

Technological enhancements, such as a touchscreen with Bluetooth & CarPlay, rear AC, USB charging front and rear, backup camera, remote start, and automatic headlights, ensure that this restored classic feels at home in the modern world.

“Restoring a client’s own Defender is always a special project,” said Scott Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder of ECD. “With Project Camel Trophy, we had the opportunity to take a beloved original vehicle and breathe new life into it, honoring its history while rebuilding it to a standard that makes it better than new. This is exactly what ECD was meant to do.”

Project Camel Trophy stands as a testament to the power of full custom restoration, preserving personal history while transforming a classic Defender into a capable, modern, and deeply personal machine.

Project Camel Trophy Specifications

Model — Land Rover Defender 110

Engine — LS3

Transmission — 10-Speed

Brakes — ALCON - High Performance

Suspension — Road Suspension

Exhaust — Single Side Outlet

Exterior Color — LR Sandglow

Wheels — 16 Inch Wolf Steel Wheels in LR Sandglow

Side steps — OEM Land Rover Tubular

Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Roll Cage — 6 Point Full External

Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Dash — Puma, Wrapped in Approved Brown Leather with Black Accents on Top of Instrument Cluster & Passenger Side Upper Panel

Front Seats — Scheel-Mann Traveler F Seats w/ Center Armrests Wrapped

in Approved Leather with Single Vertical Diamond Stitching & Cream Piping Around Edges

Middle Row Seats — Scheel-Mann Traveler F Seats w/ Center Armrests Wrapped

in Approved Leather with Single Vertical Diamond Stitching & Cream Piping Around Edges

Load Area Seats — Seats 4 Inward Facing Jumps Wrapped in Approved Leather with Single Vertical Diamond Stitching & Cream Piping Around Edges

Leather — Nappa Schwarz (Black) - 1201 & Nappa Kastanienbraun (Brown) - 1361

Stitch Style — RELICATE - Serafil 779, Single Vertical Diamond Stitching & Cream Piping Around Edges

Custom features — Custom Stitch Pattern Single Vertical Diamond Piping Capitano Ivory (Cream)/Express Upholstery

Steering Wheel — OEM Style, Wrapped in Black Leather with Cream Stitching

Gauges — Moal Bombers

Radio — Touchscreen Stereo w/ CarPlay & Bluetooth

Mats — Rubber Mats OEM All around

Rear AC — Yes

Additional features — Cameras Back-up, power windows, central locking, remote locking and Alarm, remote start, Blind Spot Assistant

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

