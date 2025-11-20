RedCloud’s Next-Gen RedAI Experience, Applying NVIDIA And AWS Tech On $2Tn FMCG Bulk Trade Opportunity

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (“RCT”) (“RedCloud” or “Company”) ​the RedAI intelligent trading platform used by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) businesses, today announced a major update to its RedAI product, codenamed 'Genesis', with expected customer launch early 2026.

To address the estimated $2 trillion1 global inventory gap caused by systemic inefficiencies across the $14Bn2 global FMCG supply chain, the RedAI trading platform already enables digital inventory exchange, collecting and aggregating unique trading data that empowers businesses to make smarter inventory and business decisions based on market visibility.

The Company’s Genesis release is expected to elevate the current RedAI user experience to deliver agentic conversational trade, incorporating visual recommendations, predictions and reporting. These enhancements leverage NVIDIA and AWS technology trained on the platform's vast quantities of unique market trading data, gathered through transaction of $3.6Bn3 in global FMCG trade.

The Company anticipates that this new unified experience—together with a roadmap of new intelligent features—will empower its customers to make better everyday inventory management and bulk trading decisions, leading to competitive advantage for the customer and better alignment market demand across the supply chain. RedAI is seeking to become the ultimate AI trading partner for FMCG and supply chain professionals, replacing guesswork with competitive advantage and efficiency.



"We are excited about what will be the biggest and most significant product release moment for us so far—codenamed ‘Genesis’ to mark a new customer experience and roadmap of decision intelligence features," said Soumaya Hamzaoui, CPO and Co-Founder at RedCloud. “In time, this release will empower our customers in the way they wish to work – from mobile devices, using chat and voice combined with simple visualizations to make smart trading and business decisions. This release and future roadmap will leverage the intelligent capabilities of our partners NVIDIA and AWS and we look forward to putting this, backed by our unique market data, into the hands of our customers.”



Justin Floyd, CEO & Co-Founder of RedCloud added, “Bloomberg delivered the first intelligence foundation for stock trading in the late 1980s. Google did it for the internet from the late nineties. Now we’re doing the same for global trade by leveraging the agentic revolution to turn every FMCG professional into a high performer, putting deep market visibility, decision intelligence and algorithmic trading at their fingertips.”

RedCloud plans to launch a global brand and demand generation campaign in December to showcase the new RedAI experience. A closed beta adoption program for the Genesis release is expected to begin soon after.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud has developed and operates the RedAI trading platform (“RedAI”), that facilitates more intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (“FMCG”) products across business supply chains. RedCloud believes its Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access to key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets.

Through RedCloud’s Platform, retailers are empowered by data driven market insights backed by artificial intelligence (“AI”) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (“B2B”) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “forecast,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “could,” and “will,” the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the success of the exact launch date of the new RedAI product experience, the rollout of availability across the Company’s geographical footprint, the rate of adoption of the new product experience and features, and impact on trade volumes and value generated across the RedAI platform. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud’s described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in RedCloud’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

Footnotes:

[1] $2Tn Inventory Gap – IHL Research

[2] $14.6Tn 2025 to $19.7Tn 2033 Global FMCG Market TAM – Cognitive Market Research

[3] $3.6Bn FMCG Transacted across RedAI Trading platform to end December 2024.

