OTCID: GREH Achieves Major National Milestone With 29 EV Charging Projects Across Premier U.S. Hotel Destinations

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTC: GREH), a renewable energy innovator focused on EV charging and sustainability, announces the launch of 29 hotel-based EV charging projects across 16 states. This milestone accelerates the company’s mission to make clean transportation accessible nationwide.

“This is more than a rollout — it’s a movement,” said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain Energy. “Every charger and partnership brings us closer to a future where sustainable travel is the norm.”

Expansion

The deployment spans major hospitality brands including Marriott, Hilton, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Sheraton, as well as boutique hotels. Locations include San Diego, Houston, Orlando, and New York, chosen for high visibility and traveler convenience.

Technology and Impact

Each site will feature Level 3 fast chargers capable of powering most EVs from 20% to 80% in under 30 minutes. Green Rain’s grid-optimized systems reduce utility demand while integrating renewable energy credits and incentives. This approach supports local economies, reduces emissions, and strengthens tourism infrastructure.

National Vision

Flagship sites such as San Diego Marriott Mission Valley and Cocoa Beach Hilton are slated for early 2026 completion, with additional installations throughout the year. Green Rain aims to exceed 100 active charging sites nationwide by 2027, positioning itself within the projected $121 billion EV infrastructure market.

“Our strategy combines installation expertise, financing, and renewable integration in one turnkey solution,” Papadakis added. “Every site delivers value to our shareholders and communities. This is the foundation of a new energy economy built on accessibility, efficiency, and responsibility.”

About Green Rain Energy Holdings (OTCID: $GREH):

Green Rain Energy Holdings is a Wyoming-based company dedicated to advancing sustainable energy initiatives through its subsidiary Green Rain Solar Inc. By transforming rooftops into renewable energy assets and expanding EV charging networks nationwide, Green Rain Energy is driving the transition toward a cleaner, smarter energy future.

Visit: https://greenrainenergy.com/

Investor Relations: https://greenrainenergy.com/investor-relations/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/GreenRainEnergy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580025893268&mibextid=wwXIfr

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/green.rain.energy/?igsh=MW9jY3g0MmZiaG5pNg%3D%3D&utm_source=qr#

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GreenRainEnergy

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of U.S. securities laws, subject to safe harbor provisions. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including technical, permitting, or other challenges. Green Rain Energy assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Michael Cimino: Michael@pubcopr.com

A video accompanying this press release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b2cedf0f-ad25-4c61-b438-fb32dd112b32