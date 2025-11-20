TTEC Builds Momentum Across Latin America as Leading Retail Banks Turn to the Region for Customer Experience Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator, continues to expand its footprint and impact across Latin America’s banking and financial services sector, achieving compelling results for some of the world’s most respected retail financial institutions.

TTEC has been operating in Latin America and strengthening customer relationships for more than a decade, with seven delivery centers located across Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil.

For one major global money transfer service, TTEC’s bilingual team in Colombia retrained and restructured customer support operations, achieving a 17% rise in customer experience scores, a 98% empathy score, and a 15% drop in average handle time. Efficiency gains enabled the company to scale back from 180 full-time equivalents (FTEs) to a more cost-effective 125 FTEs for the support it needed. The success became a benchmark for how process innovation and emotionally intelligent service can transform financial interactions.

Building on these results, TTEC has launched new engagements with multiple global retail banks, including one of the world’s top three institutions, further strengthening its position as the CX partner of choice for banking clients in Latin America. From its state-of-the-art facilities in Mexico City, Barranquilla, Bogotá, and São Paulo, TTEC provides nearshore, Spanish- and Portuguese-language support that delivers operational excellence, compliance rigor, and human connection.

“Our Latin American operations are driving growth for retail banking clients who expect best-in-class customer experiences,” said John Abou, president of TTEC Engage. “The combination of skilled talent, cultural alignment, and innovative technology allows us to deliver faster resolutions and more empathetic experiences that build long-term customer trust.”

People-first performance that drives client results

TTEC’s success in the region is fueled by its ability to attract, engage, and retain exceptional talent in a highly competitive market. The company has industry-leading employee retention and satisfaction ratings and is a certified Great Place to Work® in Mexico, Colombia, and Brazil.

“Our people are our advantage,” said Fernando Covelli, senior vice president of LATAM operations at TTEC. “From Mexico City to Bogotá to São Paulo, we invest in building careers — not just filling roles — and that commitment translates directly into higher performance and stronger customer outcomes.”

As U.S. and global retail banks seek nearshore partners that offer cultural affinity, cost efficiency, and operational excellence, TTEC’s Latin American network has emerged as a strategic hub for financial services CX delivery — blending technology and humanity to strengthen customer relationships and drive growth.

