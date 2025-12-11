TTEC Recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2025 Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX, today announced that it has been recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Sales Services (B2B & B2C) PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. This marks an important milestone for TTEC, representing the first time the company’s end-to-end RevGen capabilities have been evaluated and acknowledged in the Everest Group Sales Services report.

In the PEAK Matrix®, providers are categorized as Leaders, Major Contenders, or Aspirants. Major Contenders demonstrate strong capabilities across B2B and B2C sales, delivering scalable engagement models, growing global presence, competitive innovation, and measurable client value.

“TTEC has been recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group’s B2B Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for its comprehensive portfolio spanning inside sales, sales enablement, account management, and after-sales services, supported by its proprietary AI-driven sales enablement solutions and end-to-end RevGen platform,” said Sharang Sharma, Vice President at Everest Group. “Partnerships with leading vendors such as Salesforce, Outreach.io, Cresta, ZoomInfo, and Ambition, further strengthen its tech-enabled offerings. These capabilities, along with its hybrid commercial models and data-driven approach, position TTEC as a strategic partner for B2B sales.”





TTEC’s Performance Highlights

In the 2025 assessment, Everest Group cited TTEC’s end-to-end sales services portfolio, spanning outbound demand generation, inside sales, channel enablement, revenue operations, and post-sales growth. TTEC earned high marks for its technology-enabled global delivery model, supported by strategic investments in AI, automation, and data-driven sales orchestration. The report also highlights TTEC’s expanding delivery scale, multi-industry expertise, and demonstrated ability to produce measurable revenue outcomes for both B2B and B2C clients.

“Being named a Major Contender underscores the momentum of our RevGen portfolio and the value we create for clients every day,” said Simon Dillsworth, TTEC SVP of RevGen and Automotive. “We’re not just improving sales outcomes—we’re shaping the future of customer engagement, driving smarter conversions, stronger pipelines, and lasting growth.”

The PEAK Matrix® is Everest Group’s proprietary benchmark that assesses service providers based on two overarching dimensions: “Market Impact” (scale, growth, client footprint, business outcomes) and “Vision & Capability” (portfolio, innovation, delivery, global reach). The 2025 Sales Services assessment covers 24 B2B and 14 B2C providers across geographies and highlights the rapid evolution of the sales services landscape as companies adopt AI-enabled, insight-driven engagement models to accelerate revenue growth.

To learn more about TTEC's recognition in sales, please visit Sales Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 - Everest Group Research Portal.

Explore TTEC’s RevGen capabilities here: https://www.ttec.com/services/revenue-generation.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company’s TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at www.ttec.com.



About Everest Group

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.



*Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

