EverSource Wealth Advisors Names Flourish Cash for Cash Management Services

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish, a wealthtech platform that helps registered investment advisors (RIAs) grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, today announced a strategic relationship with EverSource Wealth Advisors®, a fast growing comprehensive independent wealth management firm serving advisors, advisory teams, and independent RIA firms across the US. In the relationship, EverSource has named Flourish Cash as a cash management solution and has rolled out the platform to its network of teams operating in 17 states.



The relationship enables EverSource-affiliated advisors to expand their client offerings by inviting their clients to Flourish Cash. Through Flourish Cash, EverSource clients can earn competitive rates on their cash holdings while benefiting from enhanced FDIC insurance coverage, up to $30M for a two-person household through its Program Banks.



“Clients often keep significant assets in low-yielding savings accounts that advisors can't see or incorporate into their planning models. Since implementing Flourish Cash, we've seen advisors bring more dollars into their practices and help clients earn more,” said Rhonda Hitchcock, Chief Operations Officer at EverSource. ”What impressed us most about Flourish is more than the competitive rates and enhanced FDIC coverage–it’s the overall experience for clients and advisors. It seamlessly integrates into our advisors' existing workflows and systems so advisors include cash management as part of their holistic wealth planning, which strengthens their value proposition and deepens client relationships."



"EverSource's network of dedicated advisors represents exactly the type of professionals we built Flourish Cash to empower—advisors who want to bring clients actionable solutions to their recommendations,” said Max Lane, Flourish CEO. “Through this relationship, EverSource advisors can now help their clients earn more on their reserve savings while gaining full visibility into assets that have been largely invisible to the planning process. With Flourish Cash, advisors aren’t just searching for high rates online. They’re personally inviting clients to a solution built for them. When advisors can seamlessly incorporate cash management into their wealth planning and demonstrate real dollar impact for their clients, they're not just managing money—they're becoming indispensable financial advocates."



Over 1,100 RIAs managing $2.6 trillion in combined assets trust Flourish to help them fully execute financial plans and bring more assets into their orbit. As a platform that helps RIAs grow by evolving from holistic advice to holistic implementation, Flourish also allows advisors to feature their firm’s branding as well as providing client-friendly marketing materials, premium support, and more.



ABOUT FLOURISH

Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform supports more than $8 billion in assets under custody and is used by more than 1,100 wealth management firms representing $2.6 trillion in assets under management. Flourish is wholly-owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual). For more information, visit www.flourish.com.

ABOUT EVERSOURCE WEALTH ADVISORS

Founded in 2017, EverSource Wealth Advisors® launched to help faith-driven financial advisors achieve independence inside a culture that matched their values. EverSource serves advisors, advisory teams, and independent RIA firms and helps reduce the complexity of running a business by providing practice management consulting, middle office support, access to top technology and more. For more information, visit https://www.eversourcewealthadvisors.com/.

