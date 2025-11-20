Le Vian® Introduces the Montana Sapphire Ombré™ Collection, Inspired by the Spirit of the American West

New York, NY, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Vian®, the iconic American fine jewelry house known for its innovation, heritage, and trend forecasting, proudly announces the debut of the Montana Sapphire Ombré™ Collection, a groundbreaking celebration of American mined sapphires arranged in breathtaking color gradients.

Inspired by the wild rivers and rugged landscapes of the American West, the collection represents a defining creative chapter for the brand. For the first time in its history, Le Vian has brought this story to life through a short documentary film that captures the natural beauty of Montana’s sapphire country and the artistry behind transforming raw stones into heirlooms.

Montana sapphires, once overlooked for their size and natural color variation, are reborn through Le Vian’s patented Ombré™ mapping technique. Sapphires mined in the same rivers that drew fortune seekers during the 1860 Gold Rush are meticulously sorted into seven distinct shades ranging from glacier blue to prairie green to golden dawn. These stones are arranged into seamless gradients that mirror Montana’s shifting skies, rivers, and terrain.

“The Montana Sapphire Ombré™ Collection is more than jewelry. It is a love letter to America,” says Jonathan LeVian, VP of Sales and Marketing. “Through our film and our designs, we are sharing the story of a rare, natural American gem that embodies the spirit of the frontier and the innovation that defines Le Vian.”

“Each piece tells the story of discovery, resilience, and artistry. These are values that have defined both Le Vian® and the spirit of the American frontier,” adds Steven LeVian.

In its first-ever documentary, Le Vian takes viewers on an intimate journey into sapphire country. Guided by gem explorer Yianni Melas and Le Vian’s Steven LeVian, the film reveals the awe of discovery, the reverence for nature, and the artistry behind crafting these American gemstones into wearable works of art. The film is a portrait of land, legacy, and American craftsmanship.

With jewelry roots dating back to 16th century Persia, Le Vian® is a world renown family run high jewelry house widely worn by celebrities of today and recognized globally for innovation, gemstone storytelling, and responsibly sourced fine jewelry. As a certified member of the Responsible Jewellery Council (RJC), the brand maintains strict standards of ethics and sustainability across its supply chain.

Prices for the Montana Sapphire Ombré™ Collection begin at $999 and are available exclusively through authorized Le Vian® retailers, including Luxury Independent Jeweler, Kay Jewelers and across Le Vian’s One Day Only Pop Up Events. The collection spans tennis necklaces, anniversary bands, hoops, bracelets, and more. Each piece crafted in the United States and infused with Le Vian’s signature blend of innovation, artistry, and emotion.

The Montana Sapphire Ombré™ Collection represents a cinematic unveiling of a new American treasure and is an invitation for collectors, dreamers, and modern pioneers to wear a piece of the frontier reimagined for today.

The Montana Sapphire Ombré™ Collection: Where the frontier meets the future. We invite you to watch Le Vian’s Montana Sapphire: America’s Rare Treasure Official Documentary HERE (& trailer HERE).

For more information, please visit www.levian.com or follow @levian_jewelry on Instagram.

