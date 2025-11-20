The Weather Network and MétéoMédia dominate Canadian trust landscape, named #1 weather source by BrandSpark

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians have spoken, and they’ve made it clear: when it comes to weather, they trust The Weather Network and MétéoMédia the most.

The Weather Network / MétéoMédia have been officially named Canada’s #1 Most Trusted Source for Weather Information for 2026 by BrandSpark Most Trusted® Award . MétéoMédia was also recognized as Québec’s #1 Most Trusted Weather Information Brand, reaffirming a strong consumer preference in the critical weather sector.*

More than an award — a vote of confidence from Canadians

This recognition isn’t just another milestone — it’s proof that trust is at the heart of The Weather Network and MétéoMédia’s purpose. The BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards are based on independent, consumer-voted surveys, with winners determined solely by Canadians who use and rely on these services.

The 2026 awards draw on the extensive BrandSpark Canadian Trust Study, reflecting the opinions of 45,394 Canadian shoppers, who collectively provided 240,033 brand evaluations across 363 categories. The results offer one of the most comprehensive views of how brand trust shapes consumer behaviour across the country.

Trusted by millions, every single day

The Weather Network and MétéoMédia, with Canada's #1 app and presence across TV, web and mobile, help millions plan their days and stay safe from severe weather year-round. Built in Canada for Canadians, their products address the country's diverse and changing climate. This "most trusted" recognition reflects Canadians' confidence in the brand's accurate, reliable and timely weather information.

“Trust has always been the foundation of our relationship with Canadians. Every forecast, every alert and every update reflects our deep commitment to accuracy and public safety,” said Maureen Rogers, President & CEO of Pelmorex. “Being recognized as Canada’s #1 Most Trusted Source for Weather Information is not just an honour, it's a mandate. We will continue to earn their trust.”

Market dominance & brand safety for advertisers

This latest recognition reinforces The Weather Network and MeteoMedia’s long history of credibility and leadership. Their recent track record of trust includes:

Three-time winner of Pollara’s Most Trusted News Source (2025, 2024, 2023)

Named one of Canada’s Most Influential Brands (2024)

#1 most trusted media brand in Canada (Gustavson Brand Trust Index, 2023)





For advertisers, this market dominance in trust translates into a competitive advantage. In a landscape where misinformation and hard news can raise brand-safety concerns, weather remains neutral, fact-based and unbiased. Brands that partner with The Weather Network and MétéoMédia benefit from the halo effect of high-credibility content, ensuring their messages reach an informed, highly engaged audience in a premium & brand-safe environment.



“Canadians turn to The Weather Network and MétéoMédia for information they can rely on,” said Philip Scrutton, Vice-President, Shopper Insights at BrandSpark. “Their consistent accuracy, clear communication and deep connection with audiences across the country have made them the most trusted weather brands in Canada.”



* The Weather Network/ MétéoMédia, voted #1 most trusted Source for Weather Information brand by Canadian consumers and MétéoMédia, voted #1 most trusted Source for Weather Information brand by Quebec consumers; based on the 2026 BrandSpark® Canadian Trust Study.

About Pelmorex

Pelmorex is the company behind the well-known trusted weather brands, The Weather Network , MétéoMédia , Eltiempo , Otempo and Clima . Its mission is to provide fast, accurate weather forecasts, personalized insights and critical weather alerts, empowering people, communities and businesses worldwide to make informed decisions amidst the changing weather. This core intelligence is extended through Pelmorex Weather Source , its enterprise division, which helps companies turn weather uncertainties into strategic advantages. Pelmorex is also a key public safety partner and operates Canada’s National Alert Aggregation and Dissemination System, part of the Alert Ready emergency alert system.

To learn more, visit Pelmorex.com and follow us on LinkedIn .



About BrandSpark International and Best New Product Awards Inc.



Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm whose Trust, New Product, and Brand Value studies provide unmatched insight into how consumers choose new products, which brands they trust, and which brands they consider worth the price. BrandSpark conducts the research for the Best New Product Awards, BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, and BrandSpark Worth it! Awards. Best New Product Awards Inc. operates these leading credential programs: BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom; Best New Product Awards in Canada and the United States; and the BrandSpark Worth it! Awards in the United States.

For more information, visit www.BrandSparkMostTrusted.com .

